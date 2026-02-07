Kid Rock: NFL Should Have Asked Metallica To Perform Super Bowl Halftime

One of the biggest acts in music history cut its teeth in the Bay Area and would have been a no-brainer, slam dunk of a pick for the halftime show.

The decision by the NFL to name Bad Bunny as their Super Bowl Halftime performer was an unpopular one, to say the least.

There has been backlash from large portions of the fanbase, and even a good number of the players from each team can't name a single song by the Puerto Rican pop "star."

Embarrassing, of course, but, as I've written about before, we have an alternative to the rampant gender-bending, race communism being shoved down our collective throats.

Thanks to Turning Point USA, football fans who aren't down with hating their country can enjoy the "All-American Halftime Show," complete with a roster of performers that are proud to represent the Red, White, and Blue.

Their headliner, Kid Rock, aka The American Badass, was on FOX & Friends Friday morning to discuss his upcoming performance, and he made sure to let the NFL know the error of their ways with regard to their upcoming halftime show.

"We're just going to go play for our base," Kid Rock said, "people who love America, love football, love Jesus… it's pretty much that simple."

You would think the NFL would see it that way, but alas, no such luck.

Kid Rock even made a suggestion, pro bono, of course, about who could possibly have performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LX, and the name is one that should be familiar to OutKick readers everywhere.

"You know if the NFL were all about its stated goals and really wanted to take care of its fanbase… there's a band that checks every single box from San Francisco by the name of Metallica."

BINGO!

One of the biggest acts in music history cut its teeth in the Bay Area and would have been a no-brainer, slam dunk of a pick for the halftime show.

Metallica has even played the national anthem at Giants games before. That feels like a good warm-up gig for the real thing happening right down the road in Santa Clara.

Kid Rock didn't even stop at rock music either.

In keeping with the theme of "unity" that the NFL claims to be down with, Kid Rock suggested Bay Area rappers like E40 and Too $hort.

I don't know about you guys, but I would be glued to my seat for a Metallica-Too $hort collaboration, and so would the fine folks on X.

For the NFL, it was never about "unity" or making their fans happy.

They don't get it, but Kid Rock does. And that's more than evident by his remarks.