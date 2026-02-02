Kid Rock Headlines Turning Point USA Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup

Since this is the "All-American Halftime Show," it's only right that it's headlined by the American Badass himself.

For those of us who were lamenting the fact that the NFL went with another America-hating, gender-bending advocate like Bad Bunny as their choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show (and there are A LOT of us), fear not!

Conservative activist group, Turning Point USA, has taken matters into their own hands, as they recently announced the lineup for their "All-American Halftime Show," an alternative to the NFL-sanctioned halftime show for Super Bowl LX.

Since this is the "All-American Halftime Show," it's only right that it's headlined by the American Badass himself, Kid Rock.

The outspoken conservative performer will be joined by a host of other "America First" oriented musical acts such as Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

For years, regular Americans have felt increasingly disconnected from the choices of the NFL with regard to their Super Bowl halftime performers, so it's nice to see an organization like Turning Point step up to the plate and deliver.

We are a far cry from the likes of Prince and Tom Petty headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but maybe TPUSA can provide the entertainment most NFL fans will actually be able to look forward to.

It seems as though fans were excited about the news, too, as the announcement was met with plenty of applause.

I can't remember the last time I was actually looking forward to a halftime performance at the Super Bowl, and, as my friend and fellow OutKick writer, Matt Reigle, has written about several times, the NFL missed a golden opportunity to tap Metallica for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, considering they got their start in the Bay Area.

With that being said, hopefully Turning Point's gesture will be well-received by those of us who are tired of having artists who hate our country being shoved down our throats every February.

Even if you aren't the biggest Kid Rock or country fan, I hope you will at least tune in and check it out, if for no other reason than to stick it to the NFL for, once again, alienating a large portion of their fanbase.

We need to get back to making halftime shows great again, and Turning Point USA just took the first step in that direction.