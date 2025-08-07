Lars Ulrich Says Metallica Wants To Play Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Could the halftime show get thrashier than it ever has before?

We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2025 NFL season, which means we should, at some point in the not-too-distant future, be learning who will be performing the halftime show during Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

There's surely no shortage of artists who want in, but now, Metallica's Lars Ulrich is throwing his band's proverbial hat into the proverbial ring.

Ulrich made an appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern channel to announce that a new Metallica channel called "Mandatory Metallica" is coming to SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Of course, Ulrich and Stern — whose current deal with the satellite radio company is running out — takjed about whether the band would be doing a residency at the Sphere, which Ulrich said they're considering, as well as whether they'd be interested in handling halftime show duties with the Super Bowl back in their Bay Area stomping grounds.

"F--k yeah of course we would," Ulrich said, according to Consquence. "First of all, we would do it. Second of all, to do it in San Francisco would be a dream come true and would be the right fit.

"Certainly, as somebody who’s represented San Francisco all over the world and shouted for decades about San Francisco and our love for the Bay Area, that part of it is the right fit. Ultimately, it’s not our decision."

Metallica started in Los Angeles, but the band hit its stride in the Bay Area, which is known as the epicenter of the thrash metal movement, with other bands like Exodus and Testament getting their starts there as well.

It would be pretty cool to see the halftime show honor a style of music that came out of the region.

Of course, the question is whether Roc Nation, which produces the show, would go this route. Plus, a lot of halftime performers in the past have used backing tracks, and that has traditionally been a no-no for Metallica. Those fellas like to play live, and it stands to reason that would be a requirement if they were going to do the show.

I'd love to see it, and I know a lot of fans would too, but given the trend of pop and hip-hop artists getting the nod in recent years, I'm not holding my breath.