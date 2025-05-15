Kid Rock Shreds Bruce Springsteen For Latest Anti-Trump Rant: 'Stay in Europe'

PublishedUpdated

Shut up and play the hits, Bruce!

Rock star and proud patriot Kid Rock tore down Bruce Springsteen after the liberal icon labeled President Donald Trump a dictator during a recent show in Europe.

Springsteen's outburst — claiming America is in shambles under Trump (when the opposite appears true) — fueled his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

All along, Bruce was teeing up Kid Rock, who gave the ultimate response.

Appearing on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday, Kid tore into Springsteen for his sanctimonious stance against Trump and Republicans while performing for arenas packed with blue-haired progressives.

READ: Bruce Springsteen Has Meltdown Over Trump, Trashes Him To European Audience

"Pound for pound, when it comes to heartland rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen's made some great songs … but Bob Seger smokes him any day of the week!" Kid Rock declared, echoing FOX's Greg Gutfeld's jab at Springsteen as a "p***y" for his Trump meltdown.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by entertainer Kid Rock, signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

He added, "Bruce Springsteen's another one of these liberals with mountains of money, desperate to keep his good standing with Hollywood and the elite."

CLIP: Kid Rock ridicules Springsteen for calling out Trump while overseas

Springsteen, who once co-hosted a podcast with Barack Obama, has long adopted the persona of a blue-collar champion while roosting on an ivory throne, making his anti-Trump rants hollow.

"His politics are so a** backwards," Rock said. "Stay in Europe, Bruce. Have fun."

MILWAUKEE - Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kid Rock, never one to shy away from dropping a nuke on liberals, called out Springsteen's hypocrisy but saved his sharpest barbs for the Boss' fanbase.

Next time you need the cold, hard truth, call Kid.

"We have this low birth rate in America, and it all makes sense to me. Who's going to sleep with these ugly, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS liberal women? You look at these rallies — it's a bunch of women no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes who want to sleep with each other."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)