Kid Rock Shreds Bruce Springsteen For Latest Anti-Trump Rant: 'Stay in Europe'

Shut up and play the hits, Bruce!

Rock star and proud patriot Kid Rock tore down Bruce Springsteen after the liberal icon labeled President Donald Trump a dictator during a recent show in Europe.

Springsteen's outburst — claiming America is in shambles under Trump (when the opposite appears true) — fueled his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

All along, Bruce was teeing up Kid Rock, who gave the ultimate response.

Appearing on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday, Kid tore into Springsteen for his sanctimonious stance against Trump and Republicans while performing for arenas packed with blue-haired progressives.

"Pound for pound, when it comes to heartland rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen's made some great songs … but Bob Seger smokes him any day of the week!" Kid Rock declared, echoing FOX's Greg Gutfeld's jab at Springsteen as a "p***y" for his Trump meltdown.

He added, "Bruce Springsteen's another one of these liberals with mountains of money, desperate to keep his good standing with Hollywood and the elite."

Springsteen, who once co-hosted a podcast with Barack Obama, has long adopted the persona of a blue-collar champion while roosting on an ivory throne, making his anti-Trump rants hollow.

"His politics are so a** backwards," Rock said. "Stay in Europe, Bruce. Have fun."

Kid Rock, never one to shy away from dropping a nuke on liberals, called out Springsteen's hypocrisy but saved his sharpest barbs for the Boss' fanbase.

Next time you need the cold, hard truth, call Kid.

"We have this low birth rate in America, and it all makes sense to me. Who's going to sleep with these ugly, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS liberal women? You look at these rallies — it's a bunch of women no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes who want to sleep with each other."

