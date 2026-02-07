Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ICE Agents To 'Quit Your S****y-A** Job' At Super Bowl Event

Band's lead singer told ICE agents to quit their jobs and come 'on this side of the line' during FanDuel event.

Well, huge surprise, the NFL's choices for Super Bowl entertainment are off to a predictably terrible start.

After years of the NFL telling fans they know they can do whatever they want because of gambling addiction, this year's "talent" choices are an escalation in the league's war on good taste. Beyond the selection of Bad Bunny for the halftime show, who immediately made it his mission to be as divisive and unpopular as possible, the NFL signed off on Green Day starting the Super Bowl in Santa Clara with an "opening ceremony."

Not to be confused with several more introductory musical performances ahead of the most indulgent sporting event this side of the NFL Draft, including, of course, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Well, Green Day, arguably one of the worst bands in the history of American music, has already demonstrated how the NFL's completely lost it. In a pre-game "Fanduel Party" sponsored by Spotify, they took to the stage and immediately injected their idiotic political ideology into the act.

Green Day Humiliates Themselves Again

During their "performance" at the Fanduel party, lead "singer" Billie Joe Armstrong had a message for ICE agents, telling them to "quit" their jobs and "come on this side."

"This goes out to all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are: quit your s**tty-a** job. Quit that s**tty job you have," Armstrong said.

"Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f**king habit. Come on this side of the line," he continued.

He then dedicated a song to Minneapolis, and changed the lyrics in "Holiday" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor," apparently without a hint of irony as to the number of Democrats who visited. Who'd have ever guessed that a bunch of untalented mid-50's washed-up hacks who still wear eyeliner and dye their hair would do such a thing? Apparently not the NFL!

This is what the modern NFL has become. Roger Goodell knows nobody will stop watching the Super Bowl, and he repeatedly demonstrates that he does not care about the fans. The league doesn't care either; they know they can pander to the left and depend on the right's desire to watch football and gamble on it to keep ratings up. That's the only reason you hire an awful, divisive, far left band like Green Day to perform at the most important event on the football calendar.

Somehow, the "Choose Love" messages on the helmets didn't stop Billie Joe Armstrong from being his useful, moronic, hateful self.