True Romance: Couple Caught Hooking Up While Driving On The Autobahn, Messy Love Triangle & Reader Emails!

Forget about a slow week as Thanksgiving approaches. There was plenty of True Romance taking place out in the world. We're not coasting into the holiday.

How could we? Not when we have Pete Davidson's pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt coming out and saying that she told him that he was going to be the father of her kids on their first date. Then it happened. That, my friends, is romance.

Maybe it's too straightforward and in your face for a first date, or maybe there's no need to hide it when you look a man in his butthole eyes and know that you want to have his babies. That's a special moment. Why keep it to yourself?

Speaking of special moments, sometimes they don’t work out. A romantic late night threesome falls apart, and you take an unexpected trip to jail. That's part of being in love and, if we're honest with ourselves, a trip to jail for love isn’t that farfetched.

It happens when you follow your heart. You never know where you can end up. Take Keith Olbermann, for instance. He's got sugar daddy allegations flying around while he's busy dodging bullets or whatever. Who knew he had that much fun in him?

I'd like to get to know more of that version of Keith. Not the jabbering into his phone about nonsense version.

They all had fun this week, but where would we be as a society without the relationship advice from billionaire Bill Ackman? His "may I meet you?" line was perfectly out of touch and the internet enjoyed it thoroughly.

Nobody covered it better than Amber did with a very special Womansplaining inspired by the 59-year-old hedge fund manager's advice.

If "may I meet you?" doesn't work, you can always give "do you want to have sex while weaving through traffic on the Autobahn?" a try.

It worked for one guy. Although he was arrested for his little adventure and could face up to five years in jail. So that's probably not a great idea.

Couple busted having sex while driving on the Autobahn

If you've reached the point where you have to get in your car and fly down the Autobahn while weaving in and out of traffic to enjoy sex, you might need some counseling.

Perhaps a wake-up call will do. A wake-up call in the form of an arrest.

That's what happened earlier this month, reports The Sun, when a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were spotted by witnesses "obviously having sexual intercourse" on the Autobahn.

These two lovebirds were reportedly traveling at 87 mph while hooking up and nearly caused a major accident. The vehicle, while swerving through traffic, pulled to the right suddenly and forced another driver onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Police eventually caught up to the couple at a gas station near Münster. The man was arrested and is now facing charges for his sex-induced erratic driving.

The Autobahn is known for having stretches where there is no speed limit, but that doesn’t mean its open season and all other laws don’t have to be followed.

He reportedly could be jailed for up to five years if he's convicted. It's a good lesson for others. If you want to get adventurous, keep it off the roadway.

It's not anyone else's fault that the hot wax, ice cubes, and nine irons aren’t getting it done for you anymore. That's on you.

This Week in True Romance:

Who said love triangles weren’t messy?

On paper, a love triangle could fool the untrained eye. It looks clean. There's three people, there's love, how does it get messy?

It gets messy because we haven’t had all of our humanity stripped out of us just yet and most of us still have feelings, even if they're dulled and barely visible anymore.

That's the case for this 23-year-old guy who got sucked into a love triangle and is now in over his head. He met a 22-year-old girl who had a boyfriend who encouraged her to see other men. It's her boyfriend's weird thing, evidently.

This guy didn’t understand the arrangement, but was aware of it when he first started seeing the woman he's now caught in a love triangle with. A classic "boy meets girl who has a boyfriend that likes his girlfriend to be with others" situation.

It would have been just fine too if not for those human emotions. He wrote on Reddit, "Over the past year, I’ve developed strong feelings for her, and it has put me in a very difficult place."

She has feelings too, but for him and her wonderful boyfriend, and she's not leaving the boyfriend either. He's jealous, he's confused, and he feels guilty for being sucked into the situation.

"I’ve gotten very mixed signals from her. She’s said she doesn’t want to lead me on or hurt my heart, and that she wouldn’t want me to miss out on meeting someone else because of her," he added.

"Yet she also doesn’t necessarily encourage me to pursue other women or romantic relationships. I’m not sure how to move forward."

Should he end the relationship and move on or keep getting dragged through the mud and stepped all over? I say that's a personal preference. It depends on what you're into really.

Do you like being a smashed little annoyance on the bottom of someone's shoe? Are you man enough for that? Or are you weak? Do you require a sense of pride and a normal level of self-esteem to function?

Can cheaters still love those they're cheating on?

This week we turn to Twitter and the "Bourbon&Wine Girl Da LoveTheraspist" who asks her more than 78k followers: "Can a man cheat and still love his wife?"

She believes they can and offered up this caption, "Men are experts.. Trust me they can."

Her followers and anyone else who you ran across the question on Twitter weighed in. Some agree with the take, although there are a lot who aren’t as fun to talk to at parties.

no, men who cheat are dishonorable and have no loyalty or commitment.

Trust me as a man whose Ex wife was the cheater women can also!

Cheaters never change. If you dont want to be with your partner then breakup and be an adult. Its unnaceptable to cause someone that much pain because your to much of a coward to talk to them and break up and move on

Love is an action, not a feeling. If you cheat, you're not loving your wife.

Absolutely

As long as she don't find out

So can women. Loving and being in love with are two different things.

Sure he can, but can he live with himself? Truth always catches up & sooner or later..

Stop talking absolute shit. A cheat is a cheat. Women, men. Scum. Simple.

To answer the question, without justifying the activity, yes, I think a man can cheat and still love his wife.

Is it still cheating if she participates?

I did with my first wife, but after 18 years I finally found the perfect one to hold me down

Yes. Men sign up for monogamy, not celibacy. If a wife forces celibacy, and the man gets it somewhere else, it's not about love. The wife changed the deal. He's just getting what he needs.

Compartmentalization is key. Also, lack of emotion.

Oh absolutely!! Boundaries need to be set. Sex only, no relationship!

Yes. Love is complicated. People can make selfish decisions and still love people. The problem is he hated himself and his honor for doing it though.

Love yes. Respect no

I don't think he really loves her might still have some kind of feelings but not really love.

Yes, but its best not to cheat.

What do you say? Do you think it's possible to love your wife or husband and still cheat on them?

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

I'd like to chime-in with a couple of observations concerning our stalwart Indonesian man who lost himself in the throes of his tryst with the mistress that is sure to cost him at least some form of ED for the rest of his stretch on earth, and the fetching Flight Attendant searching her flights for a prospect with great cologne, great posture, and salt and pepper hair.

On the first count:

Whether loving making or any other event, what guy would fail to notice his partner brandishing a knife at any point before, during, or after the encounter? There had to be some red flares announcing this crazy psycho girl ahead of this life-changing incident that were clearly missed by him. What a massive lapse in observation.

On the second count:

Our dear girl essentially described many of the airline pilots who tend to pass around flight attendants like hors d'oeuvres during layovers. I have a good buddy who has been a Delta pilot for 25 years and has managed to "land' plenty of lovely flight attendants through the years and pilots are among the most coveted professionals that they target as love prospects.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

As always, Paul, your perspective is always appreciated and unmatched. I assume our reattached penis friend got too caught up in the moment to realize he had been set up for a life-changing experience.

It's a good lesson for everyone out there. Don’t get too lost in the moment. As for the pilots, I've heard some stories. The landing of flight attendants is all part of the job.

- D Bart writes:

Spouse #1: I will be cheating on you in a couple of weeks.

Spouse #2: Be sure to pack your crap, move out, and leave a forwarding address before then so that my lawyer can find you.

seriously narcissistic!

Cheating

- Mike S in Las Vegas writes:

Hi Sean,

Daily reader of everything Outkick, thanks for all you do! What I'll never understand about cheaters, Man or Woman, is before they cheat do they ever think how they would feel if they found out their faithful significant other did the same? Seems that would stop more than a few in their tracks.

-------------

Now that's a strong finish. The last two emails were in response to a story I wrote this week, where someone suggested that it's time for men to cheat like gentlemen.

He laid out some rules for doing so. Go read it if you haven’t already and let me know what you think about that and anything else.

Next week is Thanksgiving.

