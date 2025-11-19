Police Called After Early Morning Threesome Falls Apart & One Of The Women Gets Upset, Starts Throwing Punches

When a promised early morning threesome fell apart, anger reportedly got the best of this Florida woman. Upset, likely a touch frustrated, the 47-year-old is accused of taking it all out on her boyfriend by repeatedly punching him in the face.

Police say that Angel Lynn Curl and her boyfriend, also 47, invited a female friend over to their apartment in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday night. They intended to, reports The Smoking Gun, "engage in sexual activity" with her.

Somehow, the planned night/early morning of romance failed to materialize for the three of them. Police don’t mention a reason for the night taking a turn, but do say that at some point "all parties declined participating in sexual activity."

That's not how the night was supposed to play out. This was about three people coming together and creating something special with one another. Instead, there was a whole lot of disappointment where there should have been passion and romance.

It was more than Angel could handle, allegedly. She, according to the police and the witness, reacted to the news that the threesome she had apparently been looking forward to wasn’t going to be happening by punching her boyfriend in the face.

Florida Woman’s Threesome Dreams Turn Into a Nightmare

The police were then called to the apartment. The woman invited over for the threesome backed up the boyfriend's story, and at 1:15 on Sunday morning, Angel was placed under arrest for domestic battery.

That's about as sad of an ending to a threesome as you're going to hear. Imagine experiencing the heights of the excitement beforehand, then the anger when it fell apart, and finally the bottom of taking a ride to jail in the back of a police car.

Angel has denied hitting her boyfriend as he sat on the couple's couch in the living room. She was released on her own recognizance later that same day and ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim, her boyfriend of two years whom she lives with.

This is, one can hope, not the last threesome attempt. When you wreck your bike you get back on to prove you can still ride. The same can be applied here. If not together, then with someone else, I hope they ride again.