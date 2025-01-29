Threesome To Spice Up A Couple's Relationship Leads To Wedding Bells For All Involved

A Tennessee couple got more than they bargained for when they decided to spice their relationship up with a threesome a few years ago. The introduction of someone new didn’t end in disaster.

There weren't any unexpected pregnancies. There wasn't any jealousy or anything like that either. The couple ended up with a third wheel. Not long after the threesome, they became an official throuple.

That was almost a decade ago. Now Cody, Janie, and Maggie are planning to tie the knot. The ladies have already had a bachelorette party for their new arrangement.

The throuple have been sharing their relationship on TikTok and other platforms for the last few years, because if it's not on social media, did it really happen?

Cody and Maggie joked in one of the clips from a few years ago, "When you and your boyfriend thought you'd spice it up, and then she never left."

This couple went from spicing things up to planning another wedding

The couple had been together for roughly a year when they decided it was time to add a third to the mix. What was supposed to spice up their relationship ended up adding to it.

Janie joined them and has been with them ever since. She moved in with the couple while they were away on their honeymoon as a wedding gift to them.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Cody was now proposing to Janie to make their loving relationship official. The two women were supposed to end up hating each other, according to the trolls.

That never happened. In fact, the opposite has taken place. Maggie and Janie get along just fine, as the bachelorette party they had a few weeks ago suggests.

Their families are all aware of their unique relationship even if it took them a while to realize what the arrangement meant.

The stars aligned perfectly the day they decided to try spicing things up. These three are headed for a happily ever after, and I'll never be convinced otherwise.