If You're Going To Cheat On Your Lady, Do It Like A Gentleman

The rules say warn her, praise her, then cheat. The comments say: hard pass

Cheating often ruins relationships. It's a betrayal that many can’t look past. But does it have to be? Does it have to ruin relationships?

Is there a way that couples can move past it and stay together?

What if you cheated on your wife or girlfriend like a gentleman? Would that change the reaction to stepping out on your lady? It's an interesting approach.

One that ended up on the confessions subreddit by someone who had to get the concept of their chest. They're fed up with the current methods used by cheaters.

"This needs to be said. Too many women are being blindsided & suffering unnecessarily at the hands of well-meaning men who have no clue how to cheat in a dignified manner," they wrote.

"Many men are going about this in incredibly toxic, emotionally violent ways."

They then laid out some ground rules to follow for cheating in a dignified manner. You have to give her a minimum of a two to four-week notice. You can't plan your infidelity around a special occasion either.

No Birthdays, No Anniversaries: The "Do Not Cheat Around" Clause That Shows Her You Care

These two simple steps take away the "false sense of reality" and give her time to process the cheating fully. This, they point out, minimizes betrayal trauma while "maintaining your respectability as a man."

That's not all. They continued, "When you ARE cheating, speak highly of her to your other partners. This is still a relationship."

"It is still your job as a man to protect her image, lift her up, and make her look good in the eyes of others. It also keep your reticular activation system(selective focus) in check."

I hope you've been taking notes, especially if you're trying to do away with the old you that would cheat on your wife or girlfriend in an undignified manner. That's the old you.

The new you, is showing those around you that you have integrity, honor, and respect for the woman you love and whom you show you love by cheating on her. Not behind her back like a coward, but with several weeks in advance warning.

"When you’re around your woman, always remind her that the others never quite make you feel the she does. This keeps your selective focus from over focusing her negatives and making rash choices that could potentially ruin the relationship," they added.

"Treat her well. Or don’t say you love her."

Surprisingly, not everyone is sold on this cheating like a gentleman approach. One responded with an obvious, "How about we just don't cheat?"

A reasonable response, but what about those who do? Are they supposed to become better people? That's a lot to ask.

Another commented, "This is the biggest crock of bullshit ive seen today."

I think we all know what they say about that. One person's crock of bullshit is another's crock of something much more palatable.

What do we think about cheating like a gentleman? Is it a crock of bs? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.