Talk About Romantic: Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Told Him On First Date He Would Father Her Kids

They've done it again. I know I shouldn’t fall for it, but here we are. I, once again, have been caught in a trap set by Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

I am, admittedly, a sucker for a good love story. I can’t seem to shake that no matter how hard I try. But there's something else here that keeps pulling me in.

I can’t quite put my finger on it. Is it my respect for Hewitt's Playboy Playmate past? Her dedication to bikini season? I wish I knew. In the end, it's neither here nor there.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Like it or not, I've been sucked into their trap again. I did try to fight it, but I couldn’t. I kept coming back to it. There's something about a first date that kept reeling me back in.

It has to be the part where Hewitt told Davidson that he was going to be the father of her kids. That's supposed to be the reddest of flags. It wasn’t. He was in.

The "I’m Going to Have Your Kids" Moment That Somehow Worked

The two leaders of romance told the story of love at first mention of having kids together during a Q&A for Bumble. They were asked, "When did you realize this could be something real?"

It turns out immediately. The very first date.

Hewitt, now pregnant with Davidson's child, said, "When we went on our first date, like went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Don’t think that I'm crazy, but I just know that you're going to be the father of my children.'"

The less sophisticated may have interpreted that as a crazy thing to say. A red flag that would be grounds to never see her again. Others would perhaps prefer to make their date work a little before such a revelation.

Not Ms. Hewitt and not Mr. Davidson. He responded to hearing that he was pretty much in so long as he didn’t screw it all up somehow by saying, "I know."

And now look at them. He's lived a life in the romance department that will need to be studied for many, many years, and they're expecting.

What a touching story. If only everyone could be half as lucky in the love department as these two are. Congratulations.