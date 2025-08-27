Nothing But Respect For Pete Davidson's Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt & Her Dedication To Bikini Season

Bikini season isn’t over for Elsie Hewitt, who proved that on a boat in Greece while pregnant.

We can count Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt as one of the ones who hasn't turned their backs on summer yet. There are still several weeks left before fall arrives, and she's not letting up on her dedication to bikini season.

She's pregnant, school is back in session, football season is here, and she could easily be wrapping herself up in a blanket and covering herself and everything surrounding her in pumpkin spice. She's not doing that.

The former Playboy Playmate and actress is fighting the urges that so many others have already caved to. Elsie is still in a bikini, and it's the right thing to do to recognize her for not turning the page on summer and bikini season.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

She checked in from Kleftiko Beach in Greece on Wednesday on a boat in a bikini top that was holding on with all it had. It's called fashion. Look it up.

Elsie made sure to note in the caption that she didn’t shave her head: "I did not shave my head . slicked back buns are just the easiest way to go on vacation but 0.5 camera does not agree."

Elsie Hewitt Keeps Bikini Season Alive in Greece

This is how you respectfully vacation people. There's no falling victim to a marketing campaign trying to convince you that if you buy a bunch of fall crap that it is then fall.

Check the calendar if it says it's still summer, it's still summer. Toss on a bikini, head out to the water and keep doing it until the clock hits all zeroes.

It seems like just yesterday we were all congratulating Pete and Elsie on the sex. In reality, that was more than a month ago.

Before you know it, we'll be congratulating them on the arrival of their baby. But there's still plenty of time before we get there. No need to rush things along.

Let's get a few more weeks of respecting summer and bikini season over with before we start worrying about that. I don’t think that's too much to ask.