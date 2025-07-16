Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Actress Elsie Hewitt Confirm They Have Had Sex With Pregnancy Announcement

The notorious relationship rebounder appears to be settling down with the former Playboy Playmate

Congratulations are in order to Pete Davidson for having sex. It was confirmed on Wednesday that he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, have been - one would assume regularly - getting it on.

The notorious relationship rebounder appears to be settling down. Something I did not see coming when the two were first spotted together back in March at the beach in Florida.

I assumed, like many I'm sure, that Elsie was another hot woman that he was going to spend some time with like the relatively long list of hot women that came before her.

Look, I'm no fortune-teller, so I can’t say how this plays out and if my assumption proves to be true or not. What is known, is that the two are now they're expecting.

Thus, congratulations on the sex for Pete. Don’t send me any hate emails either. I didn’t frame it that way; Elsie did with an Instagram post sharing the news.

The former Playboy Playmate/actress captioned her announcement, "welp now everyone knows we had sex." They know that because of the pregnancy ultrasound she included.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's relationship is all gas, no brakes

TMZ reports that sources close to Pete and Elsie told them she is due this winter and that they had just started sharing the pregnancy news with their friends and family.

They added, "We're told the pair couldn’t be more excited."

What more could you ask for? That's the kind of news you want to hear following a "we're having sex, and we're pregnant" type of announcement.

TMZ also pointed out that following being seen together in March that they officially moved in together by May. Is that too fast? I don’t know, for some perhaps.

I'm sure Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, despite skipping a step or two in the nursery rhyme - you know the one - will be just fine.