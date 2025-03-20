Pete Davidson Has Done It Again, Is Dating Former Playboy Playmate & Actress Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is doing Pete Davidson things once again. Just when you thought he had turned over a new leaf, here he is locking lips with a former Playboy Playmate with a million Instagram followers.

Reports earlier this week came out that the 31-year-old actor/comedian had started a new relationship, following the split last year from actress Madelyn Cline, with a "non-celebrity." Who was this mystery woman? Had he run into someone at the grocery store and hit it off?

With names like, most recently, Madelyn Cline, Emily Ratajkowski, Arianna Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale, in his dating past had Davidson finally found what he was looking for in a small-town woman working three jobs to put herself through law school?

Not exactly. He was spotted at the beach kissing and holding hands with Playboy Playmate of the Month for June 2017 Elsie Hewitt, who also has several acting credits to her name. The Daily Mail has pictures of the two enjoying all that Palm Beach, Florida has to offer.

This isn't Hewitt's first time in a high-profile relationship either. She's putting together her own roster of well-known men and she has some range. Prior to Davidson, People reports, she was linked to Ryan Phillippe, Benny Blanco, and, most recently, Jason Sudeikis.

Pete Davidson still has a lot of years ahead of him to date some of the hottest women in the world

Good for Pete. He's been through a lot with a couple of relatively recent stints in rehab and the whole tattoo removal process that he's started to undergo.

It's good to see him getting back to the things he loves, hanging with hot women of varying celebrity status. I don’t know if the world was quite ready for the settled-down version of Pete Davidson where he met a nice woman at the gym and is now some kid's stepdad.

There's plenty of time for that to develop. It doesn’t have to be right now. Let that happen in your mid-40s to early 50s. There are still a lot of good years of dating smoking-hot celebrities ahead.