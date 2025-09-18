Congressman Floats Terrifying UFO Theory: WATCH

Is it possible UFOs are hiding in the oceans?

Are aliens hiding in the oceans?

There has been an incredible amount of UFO chatter over the past few days following a stunning Congressional hearing.

A video was revealed that appeared to show a missile striking a UFO that it couldn't take down. It was also claimed a UFO might have taken control of Soviet nukes pointed at America back in the 1980s. Then, a stunning video came out of China.

We've been on a wild run, and it's not slowing down.

Tim Burchett believes aliens might be underwater.

Well, get ready for another incredible and terrifying theory from Congressman Tim Burchett:

Underwater bases and locations that might be the hiding spots of UFOs.

"We have a higher propensity of sightings around these five or six, I believe, deep water areas. And, so, to me it creates a question there, and then when we have naval personnel telling me that we have these sightings and that there's underwater craft they're chasing that are doing hundreds of miles an hour and the best we have is something that does maybe just under 40 miles an hour. So, I got a lot of questions about that stuff," Burchett explained in a video shared on TikTok by @askapol_uaps.

Underwater bases and locations? Yeah, terrifying as all hell.

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, I hate to say it, folks, but if UFOs are hiding in the oceans, then I'm afraid the game might be over before it even starts.

Stuff flying around the sky is one thing. In theory, we could shoot them down. If they're underwater zipping around at hundreds of miles per hour, then we're cooked.

The United States has some really cool submarines capable of doing all kinds of awesome stuff. We have nothing - that is known about - capable of confronting that kind of threat.

Is there a different possible explanation? Sure, but if it exists, it's definitely not coming to mind. I can't think of anything capable of hitting those speeds underwater. Even a highly-advanced torpedo isn't likely coming anywhere near that kind of speed, outside a possible Russian model, and that's simply a small projectile.

What do you think is hiding in the sky and possibly underwater? Let me know your best theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.