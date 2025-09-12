UFO Allegedly Took Control Of Soviet Nukes Aimed At America: WATCH

More information about UFOs is coming out, and it's very concerning.

Did a UFO successfully take control of Soviet nuclear weapons aimed at obliterating America?

Another UFO hearing was held by the House Oversight subcommittee on Tuesday, and there was an incredible amount of information made public.

One of the most troubling moments was when a video was made public that appeared to show a UFO surviving a strike from a Hellfire missile.

However, that was far from the only troubling moment.

UFOs allegedly gained control of Soviet nuclear launch command and control.

Investigative journalist George Knapp testified to the committee that he discovered documents showing that a UFO might have taken over Soviet nuclear weapons.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The Soviets allegedly lost control of its launch capabilities in 1982, according to Knapp.

"There was an incident in October of 1982 over an ICBM base where UFOs popped up, was observed over this base, where the missiles are pointed at us, the United States. These UFOs perform incredible maneuvers. They split apart, they fuse back together, they'd appear and disappear. And right at the end of this four-hour period, the launch control codes for the ICBMs lit up. Something entered the correct codes. The missiles were fired up and ready to launch, and they could not shut it down. The Russian officers were panicking. The UFOS, they disappear, the launch control system goes back to normal," Knapp said during the Tuesday hearing.

You can watch Knapp's comments starting around 1:17:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A claim like this isn't exclusive to just the Soviet Union. It's been alleged the same thing happened to the USA's arsenal in 1967.

An unknown object allegedly disarmed and deactivated 10 nuclear weapons at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. No clear answer for what happened in the incident has ever been provided.

So, for those of you keeping track at home, we have multiple videos captured by the military of unknown objects, the CIA investigated if Soviet troops fought aliens, an unknown object survived a Hellfire hit and a Congressional witness claimed a UFO took control of Soviet nuclear weapons.

You ready to sleep easily and peacefully tonight?

What do you think is the truth behind UFOs? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.