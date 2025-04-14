Did Aliens Secretly Fight Soviet Soldiers? CIA Document Raises Strange Questions

Did Soviet Union soldiers get into an engagement with aliens?

Now does that mean aliens are real? Not at all, but anyone with eyes can see the strange stuff going on in the sky without explanation. There are countless theories and stories.

That now includes a fascinating CIA document.

CIA document outlines insane story involving Soviet soldiers and aliens.

A CIA document alleges that a news story from decades covered an event where Soviet soldiers got into a hot engagement with five aliens after the latter group was shot down.

The undated attack happened in Siberia after the Soviet soldiers shot down the UFO with a "surface-to-air missile." The document further claims "five short humanoids" exited the craft and turned all the Soviet soldiers except two into stone.

The remains of the soldiers and the UFO wreckage "were transferred to a secret scientific research institution near Moscow."

"IF THE KGB FILE CORRESPONDS TO REALITY, THIS IS AN EXTREMELY MENACING CASE. THE ALIENS POSSESS SUCH WEAPONS AND TECHNOLOGY THAT GO BEYOND ALL OUR ASSUMPTIONS. THEY CAN STAND UP FOR THEMSELVES I F ATTACKED," an unnamed CIA representative stated in the document when reacting to the allegations.

You can see the full document from the CIA below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While I like to keep an open mind, this seems like a good reminder that just because the CIA has a file on something doesn't mean it's true.

The CIA looks into all sorts of different theories and alleged events. That's one of the jobs of the world's greatest intelligence agency.

That even includes looking for Hitler years after WWII ended and allegedly finding the Ark of the Covenant.

I might have an open-mind, but I find it hard to believe Soviet soldiers were turned to stone in Siberia, and it didn't turn into a huge deal.

Call me crazy, but that seems like one hell of a mental jump to make.

What do you think of the CIA document? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.