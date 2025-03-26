Did CIA Find The Ark Of The Covenant? Strange Documents Raise Serious Questions

Did the CIA locate the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is famous in the religious world because it allegedly holds the Ten Commandments passed down from God.

The Ten Commandments are one of the core pillars of Christianity, and have never been located. The Ark of the Covenant was also the key focus of the legendary film "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark."

In the film, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) travels to Egypt to stop the Nazis from discovering the Ark and its powers before the good guys can save it.

Well, what if the good guys found it in real life?

Did CIA find the Ark of the Covenant?

Newly surfaced documents going viral and trending as of Wednesday afternoon indicate the CIA might have figured out its location using experimental means, according to the Daily Mail.

What exactly were the experimental means? People who believed they could see things around the world. Take that for what it's worth, and the documents only raise more questions.

The viewer - identified as viewer *032 - gave a lengthy description of the Ark and where to find it during a December 5, 1988 viewing session.

The document states the following:

"Target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver, The target is similar in shape to lAOL) a coffin, and is decorated with seraphim (see sketch pg. 16). This target is located somewhere in the Middle East as the language spoken by individuals present seemed to be Arabic. Visuals of surrounding buildings indicated the presence of Mosque Domes (?), (see page 12). Individuals in the area were clothed in virtually all white, had black hair and dark eyes - - one figure I homed in on wore a moustache. The target is hidden -- underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target. The purpose of the target is to bring a people together (see page 16). It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection. There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know. The target is protected by entities (see page 14) and can only be opened (now) by those who are authorized to do so -- this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct. Once it is time to open the container -- the mechanics of the lock system will be found to be fairly simple. Individuals opening the container by prying or striking are destroyed by the container's protectors (see page 17) through the use of a power unknown to us."

Below is a screenshot of the specific CIA document, which is hosted on the spy agency's website.

So, did the CIA find the Ark of the Covenant with this 1988 viewing session? I hate to burst some bubbles, but the answer, in my humble opinion, is almost certainly no.

Let's look at the situation through a clear lense. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" came out in 1981. The experimental CIA viewing happened a little more than seven years later.

The description from viewer *032 reads like someone saw the movie and then tweaked enough details so it sounded similar - without sounding the exact same.

Call me crazy, but I'm not buying it. We should all keep an open mind, but if it's too good to be true, then it probably is.

The Daily Mail notes there's been speculation the Ark of the Covenant could be in a local church somewhere in Ethiopia. That's never been proven and is pure speculation.

Do you think the Ark of the Covenant has been found? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.