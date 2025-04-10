Shocking UFO Footage Shows Something Coming Out Of Water: WATCH

The United States Navy captured stunning UFO footage.

UFOs, UAPs, aliens and paranormal events are all the rage, and it seems like we get at least one new video every month.

Questions surrounding whatever the hell is going on in the sky and water have become so loud that Congress held a hearing on it.

Yet, few answers are known. In fact, there's a lot more unknown than there is known, and that now includes a must-watch video.

New UFO footage goes viral.

Jeremy Corbell - arguably the top UFO researcher/reporter in America - released a video Tuesday on YouTube that appears to show something coming out of the water.

"In 2023 the U.S. Navy encountered four ‘TIC TAC’ shaped UAPs off the coast of California. Personnel from the USS Jackson in the CIC (Combat Information Center) filmed them. One of the vehicles of unknown origin was observed exiting the water, transitioning directly into flight, demonstrating transmedium capability. No flight control surfaces or conventional propulsion signatures (heat plumes, exhaust) were detected. The UAPs executed an observed instantaneous, synchronized departure. Operator, purpose, capability, origin and intent are unknown. The craft remain unidentified," Corbell explained in the caption.

You can check out the truly wild footage below.

As you can hear in the background of the video, the sailors on the USS Jackson have absolutely no idea what they're looking at.

Yet, it's very similar to the infamous original "Tic Tac" video filmed by a fighter jet in 2004. The objects appear nearly identical in shape and size, but the new footage shows it coming out of the water.

One of the biggest questions I've always had is how none of these objects have ever been shot down. You'd think that at some point the military would decide to engage these unknown objects.

Of course, an explanation for why they won't is that it's actually highly-classified technology being developed by the government.

Keep in mind that the planes we use now were often developed more than a decade before being put into regular service. For example, the B-2 stealth bomber program was started 12 years before the first aircraft were put into service.

The public truly has no idea what's being developed in secret Special Access Programs.

Now, we have another data point and video to consider in discussions and debates about UFOs. I truly have no idea what it is.