Government Has Troubling UFO Proof, New Documentary Claims: DETAILS

A new documentary claims the United States government has been capturing UFOs going back to right after WWII.

UFOs and unexplainable things caught on camera that seemingly defy physics have become a major interest in the United States.

It seems like we get something new every week. Debate and conversations grow louder and louder with every new video or photo.

New documentary makes major UFO claims.

The new documentary "The Age of Disclosure" focuses on the hysteria and mysteries surrounding UFOs, and some major claims are revealed, according to Variety.

Variety wrote the following about the details revealed in the film:

"The United States has been secretly working to capture UAPs — unidentified anomalous phenomena, the more formal term for UFOs — since as early as 1947, according to many high-ranking figures throughout the government, military and intelligence community. There is evidence and documentation of all kinds of findings that feel like the stuff of sci-fi: vehicles that appear to disobey the laws of physics, difficult-to-explain interference with American military activity and, indeed, the bodies of intelligent, nonhuman beings. Multiple species, at that."

Director Dan Farah told Variety a drive for the facts motivated him to make the documentary about UFOs.

"The fact that we’re not alone in the universe. The fact that there has been recovery of technology of nonhuman origin. The fact that other nations are also recovering this technology, and that we are in a race to reverse-engineer this technology," he told the outlet.

He further claimed, "I certainly didn’t think about it at first. I was like, ‘If this stuff exists, why aren’t they telling us?' And then I learned the answer: There’s all this good stuff that could come out of it, but this technology could also be used by bad actors to cause significant destruction."

Farah also claims many people were too scared to speak with him about what's happening up in the sky.

"Some high-level politicians were afraid of how it might taint their reputation or impact them politically. And some intelligence officials legitimately believed that their lives would be in danger if they participated in the film. After long conversations with their significant others, they decided it just wasn’t worth it. That was eye-opening for me. The more you go down the rabbit hole, it becomes clear really fast that this 80-year cover-up of the truth has been enforced with threats," the documentary's director further told Variety.

Farah's comments about people being afraid to speak out shouldn't surprise anyone. A UFO whistleblower was asked during a Congressional hearing if people had been hurt to cover up secrets, and his answer didn't rule it out.

"I have to be careful asking that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities," David Grusch told Congressman Tim Burchett during a hearing in July 2024.

People being scared to speak out seems like a very common theme.

The documentary's claim that the government is hiding UFO crafts is also not new. Journalist Michael Shellenberger previously reported the government was in possession of at least a dozen crashed crafts.

The mysteries just continue to grow and grow with every piece of information that's added. That much we know for sure.

What do you think about UFOs and different theories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.