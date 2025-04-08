Shocking CIA Documents Reveal Hunt For Hitler Long After WWII Ended

The search for German dictator Adolf Hitler didn't end with the conclusion of WWII, resurfaced documents prove.

The monster of WWII officially shot himself on April 30, 1945, in his massive Berlin bunker complex as Soviet soldiers closed in.

German soldiers then burned the bodies of Hitler and his wife Eva Braun. The Soviets recovered remains they claimed were Hitler's, but there's long been doubt about the veracity of the Soviet claims.

Resurfaced CIA documents show the spy agency didn't stop looking for Hitler for years after the war ended.

Resurfaced CIA documents show the hunt for Hitler continued into the 1950s.

Resurfaced declassified documents shine a light on the hunt for the German dictator for years after his death in 1945, according to the Daily Mail.

Specifically, a pair of declassified documents, once again, are in the news and going viral. The documents show the CIA was chasing down leads that Hitler had survived the war and was living undercover in South America.

One of the documents claims a CIA source had confidence "that Adolf Hitler is still alive" and was possibly in Colombia. You can see that specific declassified document below.

It also came with a photo that was allegedly of Hitler in hiding.

A second document discusses a "possible hiding place for Hitler in Argentina." The CIA notes in the report "the reliability" of the claim "is unknown to us at this time."

The second document believes Hitler might have sought refuge at a hotel with deep ties to former Nazis.

You can read that document below.

It's important to note there is no serious evidence to suggest Hitler escaped from the Führerbunker as the Soviets overran Berlin.

It's one of the most popular conspiracy theories from WWII, due to the fact that many Nazis did, indeed, make it out. Josef Mengele made it to South America and died before ever being brought to justice. Alois Brunner lived out his life in Syria without ever being caught. Some other Nazis who made it out were eventually caught.

It's also important to note that the CIA investigating claims doesn't mean they're true. The CIA investigates stuff all the time in order to conduct proper due diligence.

There's absolutely no reason to believe Hitler didn't commit suicide. As for the fate of his body, that's a much more interesting topic.

WWII historian Mark Felton, the best WWII historian right now, did a great series about what happened to Hitler's corpse after his suicide.

It's 100% worth checking out if you love history.

What do you think about the fact the CIA hunted Hitler in the 1950s? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.