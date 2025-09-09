UFO Survives Direct Missile Strike In Shocking Video Released By Congress: WATCH

A shocking video appears to show a UFO surviving and defeating a direct missile strike.

There are few topics on the internet that get people spun up more than talking about UFOs and whatever is going on in the sky.

As I've said many times before, one of the main reasons why there's so much interest is because there are very few credible explanations.

Not only are there very few credible explanations, but it certainly feels like the government is going out of its way to conceal the extent of what it knows.

Well, buckle up because we have a jaw-dropping video.

UFO appears to survive missile strike.

Congress held a Tuesday hearing on UFOs/UAPs and footage was released that will put your mind in a blender.

The footage released by Congress appears to show a UFO off the coast of Yemen surviving a direct missile strike from a Hellfire missile in 2024.

The object that was struck appears to regain its balance in the sky as parts knocked off follow it perfectly forward.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For context, a Hellfire is designed to bust through bunkers, armor and heavy vehicles. It's a devastating weapon that obliterates whatever it hits. It's designed for total destruction.

Yet, the object hit in this vehicle - which nobody can explain - appeared to damn near shake it off. The witnesses then said there's nothing in the American arsenal that could survive contact like that.

Now, is there a chance the Hellfire malfunctioned? Anything is possible, but even if the warhead didn't detonate, a direct impact at high speed would destroy anything in the sky.

So, does someone want to explain what the hell is going on? Are we supposed to believe a force in the Middle East somehow designed a missile-proof drone? If you believe that, then I have a beautiful oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it.

What do you think is being targeted in the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and keep checking back to OutKick for the latest UFO mania as it rolls in.