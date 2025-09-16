UFO Shot Down? Strange Video Raises Serious Questions: WATCH

Did China successfully engage a UFO or is there a different explanation?

Did China successfully take down a UFO?

Buckle up because we have a wild video to share.

As we've discussed many times before, there are few things on the internet that spark interest in the way UFO coverage does.

People are fascinated by the topic, and the fact we have so few actual answers is a major reason for the intrigue.

That now includes some wild footage out of China.

Did China take down a UFO?

CCTV footage out of China that is going viral online appears to show an object getting obliterated by air defense systems in Shandong, China.

Newsweek reports local media wasn't able to identify the object that was hit, but the video shows a clear impact from a missile.

Check out the video below, and we'll then break it down.

Newsweek further reported very little information has come out about the incident from last Friday, but it's believed that multiple missiles were fired from an air defense system.

Now, does this mean a little green alien got vaporized by a Chinese SAM? No. It could have been a drone, it could have been a military test or something else. I find it really hard to believe it was a meteor as some are speculating online.

That would require the missile to likely punch out to a much higher altitude than what is seen in this video. Is it possible, in theory, a SAM could take down a meteor? Maybe, but I'd be *HIGHLY* skeptical.

The reality is that we don't know what the object is, and probably won't find out because China's government is notoriously secretive. The dirty communists don't like telling the world anything.

What we do know is the United States government recently made public a video that is way more troubling. Congress released a video showing a missile striking an unknown object…..and then failing to destroy it.

What do you think is the truth behind the video?