Texas Cowgirl Lacey Jane Brown Celebrates Arch Manning In A Bath Tub, UCF Fan Drilled & Ellen Looks Great!

Well, they did it. The Libs somehow let us not only get to ANOTHER weekend, but they let us skirt on through an entire offseason.

And now, it's too late. They lost. It's over. We've made it to Week 1 of the college football season. We've got College GameDay in the morning. We've got Arch Manning vs. Ohio State. We've got a three-day weekend. We've got football tonight, tomorrow, Sunday AND Monday.

Everyone give themselves a round of applause. You did it. We did it. We made it through the winter and the spring. We enjoyed summer. We respected it. But now, it's over.

Football is back. Psycho parlays on 18-year-olds are BACK. Morning beers, followed by afternoon beers, followed by night beers, are back. It's Week Damn 1. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Texas superfan Lacey Jane Brown hops in a tub to celebrate Arch and the return of Texas football.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Taylor Swift won me over last night (for now), and it took approximately two hours to get our first security guard BODYSLAM of the 2025 season.

What a day. What a weekend we have coming up. Let's do it.

Grab you a Dr. Pepper as we await our first Fansville commercial of the season, and settle in for a Football Friday 'Cap!

This is how you start a college football season

Shockingly, this is going to be a college football-centric class. Weird, I know. We GRINDED through the summer sessions for days like today, so let me enjoy this freebie, OK?

Great start to the season last night. I was locked in on Boise State looking like ASS while grilling some pork tenderloins on the grill. What a moment.

After that, I made myself sit through three hours of Dylan Raiola, which was as painful as predicted. I did tell you to bet OVER 1.5 touchdowns, though! Sure, I couldn't bet it myself down here in Florida, but I hope someone out there at least made some beer money for today.

All of it paled in comparison to this little moment we got down here at UCF, where a security guard put all of his offseason training to the test in some tough conditions.

Let's see how it played out:

What a week of #content!

Hell yeah! Welcome back, college football! Look at the moves on this chick.

It's rare that we see girls engage in this sort of behavior. Let's just call it what it is. Field-storming has historically been a man's game. We will gladly make asses out of ourselves after 14 first quarter beers. No problemo. But women, by and large, don't.

That's why they live longer, healthier, happier lives.

So I give this chick all the credit in the world for being a trailblazer of sorts here. Has there ever been a woman streaker before?

Well …

Of course! How could we forget about Kinsey Wolanski back in 2019? What a moment this was. Can't believe it's been six years already. Time flies!

Anyway, UCF managed to eke it out against Conference USA juggernaut Jacksonville State, so I'm sure the banner will be hung any day now. Can't wait.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big week. Congrats to Northwestern State! They lead us off today:

Taylor turning the tide, Arch (Manning) nemeses & fan mail!

What a WEEK! It's all gas from here on out. Couple things …

1. Good to see the World's Sexiest Athlete, Alica Schmidt, enjoying some well-earned rest in Thailand.

2. Kay Adams AND Jane Slater? NFL Network had it all.

3. Hookstead keeps telling me he's from Middle America, but I'm just not seeing it.

4. Ellen looks well!

5. Taylor Swift at last night's Nebraska-Cincinnati game? Yeah, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big weekend, and start there.

I wrote about Taylor Swift inexplicably at the game earlier, but it's worth repeating here …

I respect the HELL out of her showing up to an 8 p.m. game on a random Thursday night between unranked Cincinnati and Nebraska. That's big league stuff right there. It's sicko behavior. It's crazy dedication to your craft.

Middle America (not Hook's LIB state of Wisconsin) should appreciate that. I know she's worth billions, but this was "man of the people" stuff. Sure, she was in a suite, but let's not be crazy here. You'd be in one, too, if you had billions.

Is it true love? Maybe. Lord knows it would be if my wife did it for me. There's just no way in hell Taylor Swift had to do this. None. No media obligations. No appearances. Travis wasn't speaking to anyone. This was for the love of the game, and it made me rethink everything about her. Everything.

Maybe she's not as insufferable as I thought? I know she's a lefty, but is she still? Are we 100% sure about that? I don't know. I'm just saying.

Going to watch weirdo Dylan Raiola play football for three hours on a Thursday night in August is sick behavior. It's hard-hat stuff. It's blue-collar stuff.

Credit where it's due. I respect it.

Next? On the way out, let's go ahead and check in with OutKick's biggest fan, Ted Debevic!

I asked 3 different ways to please tell Zach Dean how much of a little bitch ass rightwing c--tstain he is, and it kept telling me it couldn't do that.

If you're paying for that lame ass system, you may want to get a refund.

Oh, and can you tell Zach and the rest of your "writers" that they are right-wing little bitch ass c--ts? Thanks and I hope a f--king meteor hits your offices and kills all of you soon.

Have a great day!

Wow!!!! Incredible. This one goes straight on the fridge. Elite stuff from Ted. And he didn't even have the nuts to send it to me. He sent it to my boss! Typical liberal behavior. He probably ratted out the non-mask wearers back in 2020, too.

Anyway, love the energy from Teddy ballgame to end the week. Let's harness it and have ourselves a massive opening weekend of college football.

Texas Longhorns superfan Lacey Jane Brown is READY for some Arch Manning porn. And so are we.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

How are we spending Week 1? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.



