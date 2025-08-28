Sorry College Football: You're Not Immune From The Taylor Swift Tornado Either

Oh, so you thought Nebraska and Cincinnati were going to be the stars of the show for ESPN on Thursday night in Kansas City? Nope, that honor now goes to Taylor Swift, along with her fiancé Travis Kelce.

It just so happens that Nebraska decided to use one of its home games for the 2025 season and play Cincinnati in Kansas City, which is hoping to become one of the cities that will host a college football season opener over the coming years.

So, it was obvious that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going to be in attendance to see his doppelgänger Dylan Raiola play for the Cornhuskers, which has led to plenty of jokes over the past few years.

But, it wasn’t apparent that Taylor Swift would be making an appearance at the Big 12 clash alongside Travis Kelce, even though he played for the Bearcats. But, I guess this is the new norm now, given that they will exchange marriage vows sometime in the future.

Though you can imagine the shock on the faces of girlfriends and wives across the country who were being forced to sit with their partners to watch a college football game on Thursday night that Taylor Swift would all of a sudden pop up on their televisions.

Congrats to all the Cincinnati fans out there who have to come up with excuses as to why you could not go out on a Saturday afternoon to do some shopping for the house. Now, you can just explain to your significant other that Swift might make an appearance on TV, so it gives you a legitimate reason as to why they should join you in watching the team.

Now, we all know that this will likely be the only game that Travis Kelce will be attending this season, given that he has a day job that usually has him tied up on the weekend.

Oh, and it's not just the NFL that is now cashing in on the Taylor Swift appearances that have since gone viral on social media. Congratulations to the Big 12 for the increased exposure, and I would hope the conference is currently taking full advantage of the moment, just like every other company did when the pair announced its engagement.

Welcome to College Football, Taylor Swift. It's good to have you on board.