Woman Storms Field During College Football Weather Delay, Gets Absolutely Annihilated

We're one day into Week 1 of the college football season, and we've already seen a top-25 upset AND a woman get absolutely annihilated during a weather delay.

And if we aren't all the way back yet, we're pretty damn close! What a sport. What a country. What a perfect time of year.

For those who missed it, the Scott Frost re-era began last night at UCF with a resounding 17-10 win over an FCS program. No word yet on whether the Knights have already hung the banner, but we'll keep our eyes peeled. I'm sure it's coming.

Anyway, the dreadful game was delayed hours because of a summer thunderstorm in Florida – rare! – and that meant fans had plenty of time on their hands at the Bounce House.

One brave woman decided to audition for UCF's backfield during the delay, and promptly got stuffed in a bodybag at the 20-yard-line.

We are BACK:

Welcome back, college football!

Hell yeah! Welcome back, college football! You perfect, beautiful sport. Look at the moves on this chick. And that's without wearing spikes! Impressive.

It's rare that we see chicks engage in this sort of behavior. Let's just call it what it is. Field-storming has historically been a man's game. We will gladly make asses out of ourselves after 14 first quarter beers. No problemo. But women, by and large, don't.

That's why they live longer, healthier, happier lives.

So I give this chick all the credit in the world for being a trailblazer of sorts here. Has there ever been a woman streaker before? I honestly don't know. I can't think of one off the top of my head. This could be this Floridian's Rosa Parks moment. Well, not really, but you know what I mean.

Good to see the Boys in Blue don't discriminate, either. What a form-tackle! Drop the hips, head to the side, and drive her into the turf. Let's get that video in all high school film rooms across the state, ASAP!

Happy Week 1!

PS: I found a woman streaker! How could I forget about Kinsey Wolanski?! Demon.