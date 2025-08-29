Taylor Swift Showed Me Something Last Night With Her Sick Behavior

It's been a big week for Taylor Swift. A BIG one.

She said yes to Travis Kelce, who managed to put together a coherent enough sentence – I assume – to get the job done. Big time stuff to Travis. Big time stuff for Taylor. Kudos to both.

I didn't crap on the engagement like I thought I would. I've been very much in the anti-Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce camp for years now. I like to think I've been leading the charge here at OutKick. At least towards Kelce. I hate that guy. The Pfizer propaganda really did it for me a few years back.

But, admittedly, I was happy for them. The heart wants what the heart wants. Clearly, they're serious about each other. This whole thing isn't some sort of ruse, which we all suspected at first. It's good to see they're gonna see it through, at least for a few more years.

Worst comes to worse, we have prenups up the ASS to protect everyone. Win-win!

Anyway, back to Taylor Swift … I used to be a huge fan, but I've been out on her ever since she kicked country to the curb about a decade ago. But not anymore.

She showed me something last night with some truly sick behavior:

Is Taylor Swift a college football sicko?

I'm gonna do a 180 here on Taylor to start the 2025 football season. I'm surely going to regret it – probably soon – but I have to do it.

I respect the HELL out of Taylor Swift showing up to an 8 p.m. game on a random Thursday night between unranked Cincinnati and Nebraska. That's big league stuff right there. It's sicko behavior. It's crazy dedication to your craft.

Middle America should appreciate that. I know she's worth billions, but this was "man of the people" stuff. Sure, she was in a suite, but let's not be crazy here. You'd be in one, too, if you had billions.

Is it true love? Maybe. Lord knows it would be if my wife did it for me. There's just no way in hell Taylor Swift had to do this. None. No media obligations. No appearances. Travis wasn't speaking to anyone. This was for the love of the game, and it made me rethink everything about her. Everything.

Maybe she's not as insufferable as I thought? I know she's a lefty, but is she still? Are we 100% sure about that? I don't know. I'm just saying.

Going to watch weirdo Dylan Raiola play football for three hours on a Thursday night in August is sicko stuff. It's hard-hat stuff. It's blue-collar stuff.

Is America back? I think we might be. Am I back IN on Taylor Swift? I think I might be. Hard to argue with this.

Welcome to Week 1, everyone. Welcome back college football.



