As Teslas Burn, This Version Of Snot-Nosed Democrat Continues To Be The Most UnAmerican In History

Look, it's the opening day of March Madness. I cannot tell you how little I want to be blogging about the Democrats right now. I've got money on Creighton as we speak. Will I be able to eat tonight? We'll find out soon enough!

But, they've left me no choice. Once again, that party has become so insufferable, and so childish, and so lost, that I have to write about it. Someone has to call these lunatics out. I took an oath here at OutKick to A) write about NASCAR, B) take on the Cracker Barrel beat, and C) hold the Libs accountable for being a bunch of snot-nosed children.

I take oaths seriously, so I can't let a little March Madness get in the way. Sorry. Can't do it.

Democrats across the country have spent the past week blowing up Teslas. Attacking Teslas. Doing their damnedest to tank Tesla stock. Their wacko leader, Tim Walz, literally admitted that he loves watching Tesla's stock tank. He said it. Who does that?

I thought the Dems hit rock bottom during Trump's speech to Congress earlier this month. I really thought that was it. The yelling and kicking and screaming they did during that spectacle was truly a sight to behold. Never in a million years did I think they'd be able to top it, and certainly not so soon.

But, once again, they've proved me wrong. Quick question: Anyone here remember how many Anheuser-Busch factories conservatives blew up a few years ago? How about Target stores? How about Ben & Jerry's locations? Is Disney HQ still standing?

It is, by the way. As are all of the above locations. Because we're adults.

And that, boys and girls, tells you everything you need to know about the state of the two parties right now.

This is a new low for the Democrats

It's just so embarrassing for the Dems. For those who missed it, their party fell to a 27 % approval rating earlier this week. Twenty-seven percent! Yes, that's an all-time low.

This is why. Right here. Acting like lunatics because they don't like Elon Musk. And here's the best part. I guarantee you if you asked one of these wackos blowing up a Tesla why, exactly, they were blowing up the Tesla … they'd look like a deer in headlights.

They have no idea why they hate Elon Musk. None. They hate him because members of their own party – and that includes the insufferable talking heads on CNN and MSNBC – have decided to make Elon the new Hitler.

For months, it was Donald Trump. But, of course, that didn't work. It failed miserably last year. Made Trump more popular than ever. So, naturally, the Dems course-corrected and … decided to do the same thing with Elon Musk.

They don't like him because he's gutting the government. They don't like him because he's a billionaire, but not a Silicon Valley billionaire. They don't like him because he has what I call f--k you money. Ever been around someone with f--k you money? They scare the bejesus out of people, because they say what they mean, and mean what they say.

And they don't care. They don't care what you, me, or the nutjobs at MSNBC think. They certainly don't care for bureaucrats. And that terrifies the Democratic Party.

So, they resort to violence. That's how they protest. By blowing stuff up. Setting things on fire. Throwing the world's biggest, most embarrassing tantrum.

Again, Tim Walz just this week openly admitted to rooting against Tesla:

Who says that? Tesla is an American company with – and I'm just spit-balling here – roughly 20,000 American workers? Maybe more. Maybe less. Regardless, rooting for Tesla's downfall is batshit crazy. It's insane. It's unAmerican.

Hey, Tim – do you think everyone who works for Tesla voted for Trump? Of course not! You're literally rooting for people to fail … who voted for you!

I said it earlier this month, and I'll say it again now: I'd be so embarrassed to wake up today as a normal Democrat. The old-school, pre-Trump Democrats must be so depressed seeing what their party has become.

It's the party of violence. That's what it is now. It started in 2020 when they burned buildings, and it's continuing now with Tesla.

The party is toast – just like the cars they burn.

Agree? Disagree? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!