Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Encouraging People To Burn More Teslas During Elon Musk Rant

All across the country, left-wing wannabe terrorists are vandalizing and burning Tesla vehicles in protest of Elon Musk's role in efforts to help DOGE shrink wasteful government spending. This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi appropriately labeled the targeting of Tesla an act of "domestic terrorism."

Political violence is one of the greatest threats we currently have in America. There were two assassination attempts on Donald Trump's life this past summer. Two that we know of, that is.

Like Trump, Musk is subject to the same incendiary rhetoric by Democrats and the legacy media, which includes incessantly and baselessly comparing him to a Nazi leader.

And yet, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the ongoing violence against Tesla as a bit for his opening monologue on Tuesday.

"People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles. New Tesla vehicle. Please don’t vandalize. Don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles," Kimmel said before taking a long pause while the audience laughed.

The point of the bit was to suggest, with a wink, that he was calling for the vandalization of Tesla while telling the audience the opposite. Watch the segment below:

Ouch

Now, we are not going to feign as much outrage as others. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" is still technically a comedy show, and cringe jokes about serious news events are part of comedy.

If a story is in the news, said story is fair game to comedians. This is why comedies as a unit should have been far more appalled when there were calls to cancel Dave Chappelle for making fun of the trans community in 2023.

That said, Kimmel's signature smugness causes us to scoff at his monologue. Moreover, political satire is less funny when the comedian only pokes fun at one side.

And no one in late-night television is more partisan than Jimmy Kimmel. Not even Stephen Colbert. According to Media Research Center, no late-night host has a larger disparity in liberal to conservative guests than Kimmel.

Further, more than 98% of his political jokes this past election also targeted Republicans.

Before the election, Kimmel confessed he told his wife he was struggling to "mentally prepare" for the possibility of Trump winning the election. Kimmel was a strong supporter of Kamala Harris. He thought she was the answer to the ills that plague America.

So, no, Kimmel would never have made such a joke had right-wingers been burning and vandalizing, say, Bill Gates' AI databases. And that's why late-night television on ABC is a shell of its former self.

Kimmel's schtick is dry, predictable, and overly repetitive. And his ratings are really poor, as a result,