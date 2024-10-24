Crybaby Jimmy Kimmel Bemoans He's Not 'Mentally Prepared' For Trump To Win Election

The reality is that Donald Trump very well could be the president-elect by this time in two weeks. And late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says he is not "mentally prepared" for that outcome.

"I was telling my wife, I don’t feel like I’m mentally prepared for the possibility of a loss [for Kamala]. I’m not ready. I have to get there where I'm ready for either scenario," Kimmel said, speaking to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

"You’re going to have to be up the next morning talking about what happened or what didn’t happen and what message do you want to send to people who watch the show. Most of my shows aren’t important. That one seems a little bit more important than others because I do have a lot of people kind of asking me what I think and going along with what I think, and it’s a big responsibility," Kimmel continued.

Well, Kimmel better prepare mentally for the possibility.

At worst, Trump has a 50-50 chance of winning the election. According to RealClearPolitics averages , Trump leads Harris narrowly in all seven battleground states: Arizona (Trump, +1.5), Nevada (Trump, +0.9), Wisconsin (Trump, +0.2), Michigan (Trump, +0.2), Pennsylvania (Trump, +0.6), North Carolina (Trump, +0.8), and Georgia (Trump, +2.2).

An underrated perk of a Trump victory—in addition to an improved economy, border, and international affairs—is the inevitable and apoplectic meltdowns of the media's most condescending elites.

Kimmel wouldn't be the only talk show host to resort to the fetal position if Trump wins. Imagine how Rachel Maddow, Jemele Hill, and Joy Reid would respond.

Keith Olbermann is already unstable. A second Trump term would surely worsen his condition.

Van Jones would cry on national television; not that that is anything unusual.

What about Joe Scarborough?

MSNBC had to take Scarborough off the air following the first assassination attempt on Trump's life at the risk of him saying something irresponsible. Could the network trust Joe to hold it together to announce Trump's victory? Hard to say.

The usual suspects in the sports media would most definitely crumble with emotions on social media. Elle Duncan, Mina Kimes, and Malika Andrews might have to call in sick as they doom-scroll leftist accounts on X.

Oh, and then there's Howard Stern. The neurotic shock jock is still reeling from Covid hysteria. A Trump victory might officially push him over the edge – if he's not already over the edge.

What about the ladies from The View? Stephen Colbert? Jake Tapper? David Muir?

What a scene it will be on television if Donald Trump wins.

Hopefully, he does. Not just because he's clearly the superior candidate on policy, but because the ensuing meltdown from the television pundits would be an amusing sight to behold.

And the content, the content would be gold.