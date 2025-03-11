American Left Once Again Shows Tolerance For Violence Amid Attacks Against Elon Musk | Bobby Burack

Elon Musk is the subject of the same incendiary rhetoric as Donald Trump was in the weeks prior to the first of at least two assassination attempts on his life.

The mass hysteria around Musk is prompting widespread violence and arson across the country. Just this month, rioters targeted several Tesla lots with Molotov cocktails, set ablaze Tesla superchargers in Massachusetts, and shot up a Tesla dealership in Oregon. Seattle police are currently investigating the burning of four Tesla Cybertrucks on Sunday.

For some, the destruction of Tesla-branded equipment is not nearly enough. In February, TikTok influencer Sarah C Roberts called for Musk's assassination. "Elon Musk, we need to X him. And by X, I mean X, formerly known as assassination," Roberts told her viewers.

For the first time since Trump descended the escalator in 2015, he has to share the status of Public Enemy No. 1 – as in the individual whom Democrats and their media allies exhaust most of their energy in trying to destroy.

That is how much they despise Musk's recent efforts, which include neglecting his own businesses to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative set to reduce government spending on waste, fraud, and abuse.

And like Trump, the American Left targets Musk with the same playbook of likening him to former Nazi leaders. In January, the press launched a coordinated propaganda attack on Musk after gesturing a Roman salute to Trump crowd members, claiming he was gesturing a Nazi salute.

Others simply call him a Nazi. "Brought to you by the Nazi-in-Chief, Elon Musk," Atlantic columnist Jemele Hill posted on Bluesky recently, citing Musk's recommendations to cut back on DEI spending overseas with our taxpayer money.

Words like "dangerous" are grossly overused in political discourse. That said, incessantly depicting people who are very clearly not Nazis as Nazis is inherently dangerous behavior.

Seven months later, we still don't know much of anything about the first wannabe assassin who tried to murder Donald Trump. Go figure. What we do know, however, is that the man was 20 years old and had heard for around half of his life that Trump was an existential threat to democracy and the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

Imagine believing that. Imagine how you might respond to believing Trump is Hitler and Musk is his Heinrich Himmler – or the inverse, especially the inverse

Hitler is explained to us as the most evil human who ever lived, and thus there are only so many emotions that such comparisons could incite – all of which lead to anger and fear, and several of which lead to violence.

Herein lies an ominous trend. Whenever Democrats want something badly enough, they now resort to feigning the most baseless and hysterical rhetoric, completely unbothered by the violence that ensues.

In 2020, Democrat leaders and the press defended the violent BLM riots because they served the invaluable purpose of keeping racism alive in America, so the Democratic Party could campaign around a pretend plan to fix it. Hence, they sat there and watched cities burn.

This behavior reeks of not just desperation but confusion. The Democratic Party still can't understand how, despite all its advantages— the media, academia, Hollywood, and tech—Americans could turn on them and elect someone well outside Washington's establishment into the most powerful position in the world. The inability to comprehend why normal people gravitate toward Trump's establishment resistance has made them more spiteful.

Elon is an extension of that.

In reality, Musk is just an advisor to Trump. He has no official power. But Trump tasked Musk with helping solve the most taboo question in all of American politics: why do elected officials not act in the best interest of their country?

DOGE dares not only to answer that question but expose those behind it. To the people in charge—in charge of the bureaucracy—DOGE is the most disruptive political concept of this generation.

"The reality is that our elected officials have very little power relative to the bureaucracy until DOGE. DOGE is a threat to the bureaucracy—it's the first threat to the bureaucracy," Musk told Joe Rogan earlier this month.

So, no number of burned supercharger stations or shot-up Tesla dealers will deter Musk's enemies from toning down the rhetoric against him or calling for peace. Notice the likes of CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times have expressed little to no outrage over the burning of Musk's vehicles and influencers calling for his assassination.

Luckily, we believe Musk has better security around him than Trump did during his campaign last summer. We don't say that facetiously. The people and groups smearing Musk have outed themselves as among the most radical and violence-inciting among us, proving they will stop at nothing to destroy those who render them most powerless.

They can't cancel Elon Musk or threaten his bottom line. They can only hate him. But their hate puts anyone who supports Musk or his vehicles at a heightened level of risk.

Political violence should have no place in a democracy. Violence is not how you take back control. And yet, the very people casually throwing out the "Nazi" label continue to show a tolerance for it.