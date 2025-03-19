Elon Musk Brutally Destroys Nasty Tim Walz With Simple Tweet

Elon Musk nuked Tim Walz in hilarious fashion.

Walz is doing his best to position himself as the Democrat leader for 2028, and it's going about as well as you'd expect.

The Minnesota Governor and failed Vice President nominee is a weird dude with zero skills when it comes to appealing to common people.

How do we know? He literally told Gavin Newsom he thinks he can beat up conservatives. He's an out-of-shape 60-year old man. This is who Democrats think will save them.

Elon Musk wrecks Tim Walz.

The Minnesota Governor posted a video Tuesday night of himself mocking the fact Tesla's stock price has taken a hit.

The guy who wants to be President apparently thinks a major American business having a declining stock price is funny.

I wonder if he'd tell people losing money in the market right now to just laugh about it.

Well, Elon Musk stumbled across Walz's tweet, and fired back with a hilariously simple response.

"Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord 🙏," the X owner responded.

Simple and straight to the point.

If you're going to mock a company going through a bit of a rough time, then you should expect to get lit up in response.

Who does Walz think he's appealing to by mocking a stock market downturn? Yes, I'm sure unhinged liberals think it's their own, but anyone invested in the market certainly doesn't find it humorous.

You know who definitely doesn't find it funny? The man who owns the company, but instead of getting angry, he shot back by pointing out Walz is nowhere near the White House and, hopefully, never will be.

You come for the throne, you best not miss, and it's safe to say this is another dud from Walz. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.