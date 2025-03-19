Elon Musk Brutally Destroys Nasty Tim Walz With Simple Tweet

Published|Updated

Elon Musk nuked Tim Walz in hilarious fashion.

Walz is doing his best to position himself as the Democrat leader for 2028, and it's going about as well as you'd expect.

The Minnesota Governor and failed Vice President nominee is a weird dude with zero skills when it comes to appealing to common people.

How do we know? He literally told Gavin Newsom he thinks he can beat up conservatives. He's an out-of-shape 60-year old man. This is who Democrats think will save them.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems to think he has a chance to be the Democrat nominee in 2028. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk wrecks Tim Walz.

The Minnesota Governor posted a video Tuesday night of himself mocking the fact Tesla's stock price has taken a hit.

The guy who wants to be President apparently thinks a major American business having a declining stock price is funny.

I wonder if he'd tell people losing money in the market right now to just laugh about it.

Well, Elon Musk stumbled across Walz's tweet, and fired back with a hilariously simple response.

"Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord 🙏," the X owner responded.

Simple and straight to the point.

If you're going to mock a company going through a bit of a rough time, then you should expect to get lit up in response.

Who does Walz think he's appealing to by mocking a stock market downturn? Yes, I'm sure unhinged liberals think it's their own, but anyone invested in the market certainly doesn't find it humorous.

You know who definitely doesn't find it funny? The man who owns the company, but instead of getting angry, he shot back by pointing out Walz is nowhere near the White House and, hopefully, never will be.

Elon Musk trolled Tim Walz after the Minnesota Governor mocked Tesla's stock price. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

You come for the throne, you best not miss, and it's safe to say this is another dud from Walz. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.