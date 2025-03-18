Tim Walz Pops Up With Comically Stupid Comment That Is Beyond Embarrassing: WATCH

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continues to make a fool out of himself.

Walz was infamously Kamala Harris' VP pick on the Democratic ticket for the 2024 election, and we all know how that ended up.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance crushed them in the election. Instead of retreating back to Minnesota and doing liberals a favor, Walz is instead trying to become a star, possibly positioning for 2028.

I'd say his latest adventure is off to a rough start.

Tim Walz plays tough guy role.

Walz decided to join Governor Gavin Newsom's podcast (another guy positioning himself for a 2028 run), and made one of the most outrageous comments I've heard in a long time:

He thinks he's capable of kicking the "ass" of people.

The context? It's honestly a bit hard to understand, but it seems to sound like he's referring to people who he disagrees with or don't like him.

It sounded like Newsom wanted to get an idea of how to get men back into the party. I guess the Minnesota Governor just wanted to let people know he's a real brawler.

You can watch Walz's comments in their entirety starting around 31:00 in the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Just for context, here's a video of Tim Walz seemingly having no idea how to operate a shotgun.

I can't tell you how much I hope Walz stays in the public eye and gets elevated as much as possible by the Democrat party.

Republicans are going to cruise to victory in 2028 if he's the nominee. This is a guy who is now talking about beating people up…..while being captured on video jumping around like a pre-teen girl.

If Democrats want to win back young men, the strategy is shockingly simple. Be normal, offer adventure and stay out of the way. What you don't do is hop on with Gavin Newsom as an out-of-shape 60-year-old talking about fighting.

He might have been an assistant high school football coach - not the head coach! - but that hardly means he's the kind of guy you want leading you.

I hope this man never changes. It's going to be the best content on the internet for years. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.