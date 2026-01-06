Sydney Sweeney Sports A Classic Armbra & Nothing Else For Her Latest Middle Finger To The Haters

Sydney Sweeney is hitting the ground running in 2026. If we've learned anything at all, it's that no matter how many haters come after her or weirdos claiming she's average because she has a "recessed upper maxilla," whatever that means, she keeps going.

Come after her if you want for a movie she took a chance on, by playing a role that isn’t that of a smoking-hot bombshell. She responds with a "friendsgiving week" that we'll be telling our grandkids about one day.

The haters roll out of bed looking for a reason to go after her and Sydney responds time and time again with a polite middle finger. She doesn’t get rattled. She stands in the pocket and delivers, and they can't stand it.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Her latest middle finger to the haters comes on the cover of W Magazine, where she's wearing nothing but a knowing look that the shot will irritate people and an armbra.

It's a tough day for people who aren't into hot women doing photo shoots in whatever they feel like wearing or not wearing.

The Sydney Sweeney Content Train Keeps Rolling

I can’t imagine that Sydney is going to all of a sudden pump the brakes and go into hiding anytime soon. If anything, she put the gas pedal even further down last year, and we may have Amanda Seyfried to thank for her continuing to dominate pop culture.

Seyfried and maybe an imaginary friend/ghost she grew up with. Who knows where she would be without that guy?

"I’m obsessed with Amanda [Seyfried]. She’s my spirit animal. She’s made me feel more comfortable just being myself," Sydney told W Magazine when the movie The Housemaid was brought up during the interview.

The two worked together on the film, which was a hit at the box office and reportedly has a sequel in the works. More Sydney Sweeney being herself is a good thing.

Now let's hear about that ghost.

She was asked if she believed in them, to which she replied, "I think I’ve seen a ghost. When I was little, I used to have an imaginary friend. He would be on the playground at preschool. I would tell my mom about him. It turns out that he was someone who passed away before I was born! It creeped my mom out."

Perfect. The face of pop culture should have an unbreakable spirit and a childhood imaginary friend who might have been the ghost of someone who died before she was born. That's where you find the best art and the best content.