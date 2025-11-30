Sydney Sweeney Bounces Back From A Box Office Flop With A Friendsgiving Week Sexy Dragon Costume For The Ages

Sydney Sweeney's "friendsgiving week" post on Instagram to wrap up the Thanksgiving Day weekend won't soon be forgotten. It's one for the ages.

Yes, it's an absolute masterclass in content. That goes without saying.

There's karaoke bar content, there are a lot of good times with friends, there's a trip to Disney and naturally plenty of cleavage. But that's not all.

If you stop at the content or the cleavage, for that matter, you're going to miss out on some of what's being delivered with her post.

There are a couple of important lessons sprinkled in there too. The first lesson is that events like a "Shrek's Giving Party" aren’t as idiotic as they sound.

I'm as shocked as anyone by this one. I hear something like that, and I immediately shake my head in slight agitation and disgust.

What are we doing? We just had Halloween. Is this a made-up thing for the weirdos? Then you see it executed to perfection, which is where Sydney Sweeney's Dragon costume comes in, and it suddenly makes sense.

Sydney Sweeney Turns Friendsgiving Into a Viral Week of Chaos and Cleavage With a Couple of Lessons

A Shrek's Giving Party the week of Friendsgiving. Sure why not? I'm in if you're able to pull it off. I'm still going to have a natural uneasiness about it, but I'm not going to write if off outright anymore.

The second lesson is about blocking out the noise. The haters pounced when they heard her movie, Christy, was a flop. She didn’t blink during the American Eagle controversy, she didn’t blink at reports the movie was a flop, and she's still not blinking.

Sydney Sweeney's living her life. She's having fun and that has to really get under the haters' skin. They want nothing more than for her to be miserable, and it just doesn’t happen. Time and time again, she's giving them a solid stiff-arm. Here's the latest.

That is how you put together a solid week. A week's worth of content for the viral history books. It's not as easy as she makes it look.

Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Friendsgiving, and Happy Shrek's Giving to all who can pull it off. What a perfect way to wrap up the holiday weekend.