Sydney Sweeney Turns On America With Something Bigger Than Her Boobs

It's a Friday. We're going to have fun today. We're gonna keep it light. We're gonna mock the Libs, talk hot chicks and sports, cut out early and have a beer.

That's how I want to play things on a fall Friday, and that's what I intend to do.

In that vein, we HAVE to break down Sydney Sweeney's latest heater. She's tearing up the internet AGAIN – one week after quite literally dropping her boobs on us. But this time, her chest has nothing to do with it. I know, it's odd. It's weird. It's unconventional.

But, it's also more powerful. Believe it or not, THIS is what dudes want more than anything. Even boobs.

We want a woman who stares a HOLE through a smug liberal's face. We want one that refuses to bend the knee. We want one that simply says ‘nope,’ when asked if she feels some sort of white guilt.

All the PR coaches in the world couldn't have drawn up a better response than what Sydney gave to the insufferable GQ interviewer earlier this week, and her latest masterclass has the internet foaming at the mouth.

We're SMITTEN:

Sydney Sweeney is the complete package

I could go on and on. This video and picture are literally all over my timeline right now. It's absurd. And, again, not a single one of Sydney's boobs in sight. Sure, it's sad, but it's also a huge moment for us.

For a year now, the Libs just assumed we gravitated towards Sid the Kid because she was a hot blonde girl with huge boobs. And, that's partly true. It certainly doesn't hurt. But that's only ever been part of the story.

We gravitate towards her because she just doesn't care what the insufferable mob says, or does, or wants HER to say or do. She doesn't care.

This exhausting GQ mouthpiece tried everything she could to get Sydney Sweeney to apologize for being white, and she just wasn't having it. And you don't see that anymore! That's why we're all so enamored by it.

Hollywood is full of exhausting, virtue-signaling, full-of-shit Libs who don't mean half of what they say. They say it because they want to sound as progressive as possible to appease the 1%. Spoiler alert, if you didn't know.

But Sydney Sweeney ain't bending the knee. She's so perfectly disgusted and annoyed by this utterly ridiculous question – both in substance and the phrasing of it – that she can't help but stare a hole through this girl's brain. She looks like she's about to murder someone. It's perfect.

The internet is talking about this moment. I'd put it up there with any of Sydney's other big moments, including the Hooters SNL skit, the jeans ad, and last week when she dumped her boobs out at some women's conference.

In fact, I'd wager to say this one is the most important of all. We knew she had the boobs. But the brains, too?

The Libs are toast.

Let's have a big Friday.