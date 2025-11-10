Nasty LIBS Attack Sydney Sweeney & MAGA, Claim Victory After 'Christy' Movie Flop

The time for Sydney Sweeney to pivot her career away from artsy movies that make angry lesbians happy is now

The LIBS think they've officially ended Sydney Sweeney's career after a movie about a lesbian boxer flopped at the box offices over the weekend.

Sweeney's role as Christy Martin in the "Christy" biopic required her to gain 34 pounds and turn her an unrecognizable figure that wasn't remotely a bombshell. Sorry, Christy, we're just calling balls and strikes here. The results: The movie opened this weekend and made just $1.3 million across 2,000 theaters.

READ: Sydney Sweeney Turns On America With Something Bigger Than Her Boobs

That's about $649 per theater.

It's a flop of mass proportions, according to the gays and lesbians, who are furious at Sweeney for not bending a knee and for appearing in the "good jeans" ad for American Eagle and for not giving the correct answer last week to a white superiority question from some woke reporter.

The lesbians now refuse to watch Sweeney movies and have effectively ended Sweeney's chances to appear in future artsy lesbian movies about female boxers or anything remotely interesting to the they/thems.

But this theory that Sweeney's career is over is just absurd.

MAGA wasn't going to go watch a movie about Christy Martin. This was just a bad choice in roles. It's time to pivot out of this artsy world a little bit and get Sweeney into some rom-com. Let her recharge the batteries a little bit with suburban moms while being hot for the suburban dads who are forced to watch the rom-com.

Sweeney, 28, needs the suburban mom to become her base. Acting for these angry lesbians will lead to Oscar nominations, but they'll own her ass the rest of her career if she gives an inch.

Or, her team needs to go completely off the board and pivot Sweeney into the love interest in some Tom Cruise movie where he falls for the young, hot AF buxom beauty. Tom is 63. This is doable.

MAGA would eat that UP. So would lefty suburban moms who still have a thing for Tom.

Catering to the miserable, pathetic, angry lesbian LIB world is a recipe for disaster. The quicker Sweeney gets away from it, the better.