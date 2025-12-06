Sydney Sweeney Attacked By Two Of The Ugliest, Most Vile, Insanely Bitter White Women In America

There is nothing – and I mean NOTHING – worse than a bitter, liberal white woman. Nothing. God, they're just so insufferable. So vile. So nasty.

So ugly. Mainly, ugly.

That's what we have taking shape in this country right now. The ugly, disgusting, vile, smelly white liberal college graduate females are taking aim at Sydney Sweeney. They hate her. HATE her.

Why? Well, a couple of reasons. Well, two very big reasons. A) Her boobs. That's why we love her, and they hate her. It's classic ‘jealous girls in high school’ crap. We've all seen it. Most of us just outgrew it because we're now adults with families, kids, and big boy things to do.

But, more importantly, they hate her because she's not an insufferable liberal Hollywood hag like everyone in Hollywood is supposed to be. She's not a virtue-signaler or a panderer. She doesn't gaslight. She just puts on a pair of jeans, turns on America, boosts ad sales by 150%, and then moves on with her life.

And they hate her for it. And by "they," I mean Dumb (Jennifer Welch) and Dumber (Krystal Ball):

These two idiots must be fun at parties

"She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethnocentric, white nationalists."

Yes!!! Inject that venom straight into my veins! These two bitter, ugly hags cannot STAND Sydney Sweeney. For those who want more #content like this, this is the "I've Had It Podcast."

Aptly named, I'd say.

Anyway, no, Krystal, she is not trying to appeal to white nationalists, you absolute moron. God, we're just surrounded by total idiots in America. It's incredible that these people have made it this far in life. Imagine, just for a second, being THIS triggered by someone doing an AMERICAN EAGLE ad for JEANS.

That's where all of this comes from. Because the Libs took an innocent ad, and turned it into literal Nazi propaganda. And it's because Sydney Sweeney is A) hotter than them, B) a registered Republican, and C) refuses to apologize for any of it.

They cannot fathom NOT bending the knee. They love bending the knee. These white liberal women LOVE bending the knee. They act like they have some sort of white guilt (they don't), and want the world to see how progressive they are (they aren't).

Jennifer Welch is an insane woman. Literally insane. Batshit crazy. Krystal Ball, clearly, is just a bitter person. Two divorces and working at MSNBC will do that to you.

Thank God we have Sydney Sweeney on our side. Man, the Libs hate it.

Amazing.