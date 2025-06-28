Sydney Sweeney Seen With Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom At Jeff Bezos' Wedding

The three celebs, all single, were reportedly living it up at 'The Wedding of the Century'

Sydney Sweeney has been making the rounds this weekend in Venice, Italy, as the world's richest and Hollywood's biggest attended Jeff Bezos' wedding.

TMZ reported that the single Sweeney, who has become one of Hollywood's most popular (and hottest) celebs in recent years, was seen spending some time with both Tom Brady and also the newly single Orlando Bloom, after he and Katy Perry called off their engagement this past week.

All three stars were seen walking through Venice on Friday ahead of Bezos' $40+ million vows exchange with Lauren Sánchez, which has been dubbed "The Wedding of the Century." While Sydney was sporting a floral dress, both Brady and Bloom opted instead to wear t-shirts, running shorts, and sneakers. Well done, fellas.

Apparently, when you have that much money, one doesn't need to dress to impress like the rest of us!

(Real question: What would you wear if you were going on a date with Sydney Sweeney? Tweet me your responses: @TheGunzShow)

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

But Wait …

You didn't think all these single celebs were just going to be doing daytime strolls together, did you? Absolutely not. As anyone who has ever watched the movie Wedding Crashers knows, emotions and hormones run wild during weddings and things tend to happen sometimes.

Multiple reports say Sweeney was "the center of attention" during the wedding weekend, while Brady apparently was ripping up the dance floor with everyone.

After the wedding, Brady and Sydney were spotted spending some time together at the bar chatting it up until the early hours of the morning. But don't worry, fellas, TMZ says that they didn't end up going back to their hotel together, so you still have a chance!

Social media is already having way too much fun over the possibility of Brady, 47, and the 27-year-old Sweeney dating, bringing up the fact that there's a 20-year age gap.

Who knows, maybe the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Fox Sports analyst didn't like all the attention his former coach, Bill Belichick, has been getting with the 48-year age gap between him and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson!