Bill Belichick Turns Heads with 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson, Flashing Super Bowl Bling At NFL Honors

Bill Belichick pulled up to the NFL Honors Red Carpet ceremony wearing his eight Super Bowl rings, followed by his smoldering (younger) girlfriend.

Belichick may no longer be coaching in the NFL, but ol' Bill is still winning.

Belichick, 72, turned heads Thursday night after showing off several Super Bowl rings on his fingers (sporting a Chardonnay red suit) and accompanied by his flame, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

The legendary Patriots coach and UNC head coach has serious game.

Bill's biggest flex was wearing seven Super Bowl rings on his right hand and letting Hudson borrow one as an accessory for their photo ops.

The coach seems to be doing just fine after the NFL spit him out in 2024 while Belichick was looking for a head coaching position. Belichick's stock went up a year later, and he instead pivoted to the Tar Heels' HC vacancy.

Belichick Flexes All Over NFL

As OutKick's Joe Kinsey shared, Bill seemingly met Jordon on a flight in 2021, when she was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University. Belichick broke off his long-term relationship, 16 years, with Linda Holliday in 2023.

As Belichick turns a new page by returning to college football as a coach, he's also flirting with other new endeavors, like a possible "engagement."

NFL fans reacted to Belichick and Jordon Hudson's appearance on the red carpet.

Hate the game, not the player.

