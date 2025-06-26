Orlando Bloom Is Finally Free After Splitting With Katy Perry

The news comes as Katy Perry continues to get mocked for her Blue Origin spaceflight.

Orlando Bloom is free from Katy Perry.

According to Us Weekly, the "Firework" singer and "The Lord of the Rings" actor have officially split after being engaged for six years. It's unclear who finally ended it, but the outlet reports that things have been "tense for months," and the breakup was "a long time coming."

TMZ reported earlier this week that there seemed to be some trouble in paradise (or "space" for astronaut Katy) as it was reported that the singer would not be attending Jeff Bezos's Venice wedding trip with Bloom this week. The outlet went on to say that sources say Bloom is ready to live it up while he's there now that he's single.

Talk about perfect timing! Hanging out with one of the richest men on Earth while wining and dining (and partying) with the biggest names in entertainment and beyond? And you're also Orlando Bloom? Sounds like the perfect way to forget about your ex!

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly. "It’s not contentious at the moment," they added.

The couple's split is just the latest of what has been a rough year for Perry, who constantly finds herself in less-than-stellar PR moments.

ASTRONAUT KATY TO THE RESCUE!

In April, Katy joined Gayle King and others on a Blue Origin spaceflight that was billed as the first time an all-female Blue Origin crew went into space. The trip was immediately mocked and ridiculed, as Perry was seen floating around singing at one point before then going SO over the top and kissing the Earth when the craft landed in true cringe fashion.

Perry was then ripped after people close to her went after the Wendy's X account of all things for mocking her "spaceflight."

Perry's time on Earth hasn't been any better for the pop singer's music career, after she saw absolutely abysmal sales for last year's "143" release. (I dare you to name one song from it that you've heard on the radio).

That's in addition to reports about her current tour not selling and her Las Vegas residency being canceled.

… No wonder there were tough times in their relationship! Talk about stress!

