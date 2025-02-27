Jeff Bezos Is Sending Katy Perry, Gayle King, And His Fiancée Into Space And The Jokes Write Themselves

My favorite thing about this era of billionaires is that space travel has become something of a hobby, and I feel like none of these rich space cowboys (emphasis on cowboy, because this dude loves throwing on a Stetson while doing space stuff) like launching celebs into orbit quite as much as Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

I mean, we don't need to go all Freud on this, but Ol' Jeffy B loves welcoming big names into his wang-shaped rockets and blasting them into the final frontier.

But, I swear, his Blue Origin's latest mission was devised just to give those of us who like writing jokes the easiest setup in recent memory.

According to The New York Post, Blue Origin announced an all-female crew (there's the first angle you can take for a joke if you're so inclined) which will include singer Katy Perry and news anchor and Oprah's friend Gayle King (plenty of joke real estate there), as well as Bezos' own fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

I mean, how great is that? The last part about Sanchez (which has been on Bezos' mind for quite some time) sounds like you're teeing up a joke in an old Catskills/Borscht Belt comic's repertoire. I think Henny Youngman may have even had a joke in his act with a similar setup.

I do a weekly joke column on Saturday mornings called The Punch-Up (perhaps you've heard of it… No? Well, now you have). I don't like to give out freebies but here's a taste of this week's edition because of the magical gift to comedy that is this story.

King, Perry, and Sanchez will be joined by civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, as well as NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe who I'm going to go out on a limb and assume will be a key player in this mission.

They haven't given a date for when this mission will launch, but it will be Blue Origin's