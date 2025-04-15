Wendy's Rips Katy Perry In Hilarious Fashion Over Spaceflight

Talk about beef!

Wendy's had some fun at Katy Perry's expense on Monday night after the pop singer got launched into space as part of an all-female crew onboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin spacecraft.

PERRY JOINED GAYLE KING AND OTHERS ONBOARD BLUE ORIGIN

"Can we send her back," the popular restaurant chain (which hands down has the best spicy chicken sandwich of all the major chains!) tweeted out in a pure medium well / well-done, grilled fashion.

Perry had just landed back from her heroic 11-minute voyage alongside others like Gayle King (who didn't even want to go) and Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Upon landing back on Earth, Katy Perry had to do what Katy Perry does and make things way over-dramatic, kissing the ground as soon as she deboarded. Wendy's social media account also had some fun at her theatrics, tweeting: "I kissed the ground and I liked it," in reference to her popular "I Kissed A Girl" song, while also telling people not to "short change [Perry]. [She was up there] for 11 minutes!"

Someone get this person a large frosty… on the house!



SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Perry and the other women have been receiving criticism for their space flight. Celebrities like Olivia Munn, who called it "gluttonous" and Amy Schumer, who mocked the random crew of women, as well as social accounts like Wendy's, have all taken digs at Perry and Gayle Kings' expense.

And in true, can't-take-a-joke fashion, Perry's fans responded harshly to Wendy's and the like.

"This intern needs new jokes," wrote one person on X.

Ehh, that may be a bit of a stretch.

Turns out the only joke on this was Perry, who essentially just sat on the flight as anyone would on a rollercoaster, as it was all autopiloted from the command center on Earth.

But hey, maybe this will help Perry with her upocoming tour. Some tour dates still have 60% of tickets unsold.

DO YOU THINK IT'S A BIG DEAL TO GO ON THE BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow