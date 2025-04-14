Katy Perry & Crew Officially Put The 'A** In Astronaut' As The Singer Performed In Space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos fired up one of his Blue Origin rockets this morning and sent his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, singer Katy Perry, Oprah's BFF Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kierranne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen into space.

They powered through criticism of their 11-minute trip to space, from the likes of Olivia Munn, and their mission was a success. They did it. The girl-boss space trip was a success. They made space glam and put the "ass" in astronaut.

Now before you send me your hate emails, I'm not the one who came up with that, and also I support astronauts with ass for the record. Those are the words of Katy Perry.

She said in an interview with Elle before the trip to space, "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut."

Was it the first trip to space for breast implants too? I don’t know the answer to that, and I'll leave that up to the official record keepers and historians to keep track of.

What I do know is that Katy Perry, who the trip was not about at all, brought a flower with her, sang a song, and kissed the ground after safely landing back on earth.

Katy Perry performed during the Blue Origin trip to space

After landing back on Earth after their taste of space, Gayle King revealed that Perry had sung What a Wonderful World while in space. She passed on the opportunity to sing one of her own hits, because again, this wasn’t about her.

Perry, as previously mentioned, brought a flower with her, not just any flower but a daisy in honor of her daughter Daisy, who attended the launch with her dad and Perry's husband, Orlando Bloom.

"I feel super connected to love," Perry said when asked about the daisy, reports FOX News. "I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch."

Take that Olivia Munn. This wasn’t a "gluttonous" trip to space. This was so much more. Now we officially have the ass in astronaut that we were missing.