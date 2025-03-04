Did Oprah Force Gayle King To Go On Jeff Bezos Space Flight?

Gayle King has no idea why she's heading to space this spring other than Oprah Winfrey appears to be making her.

"I have to tell you I am so afraid, I am, I am so afraid," the CBS Mornings host said during Monday's show.

"I'm literally shaking right now," she continued while speaking with her cohosts about the upcoming space flight. In another appearance she explained that she doesn't even like roller coasters or flying on airplanes. "I'm very, very, very, very scared."

BEZOS IS SENDING HIS FIANCEE UP TO SPACE WITH A BUNCH OF WOMEN

King will be joining 5 other women, including Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez for an upcoming trip to space on Bezos's Blue Origin NS-31 mission. It will be the first all-female flight above the Karman Line, which is internationally recognized as the boundary of space. 52 people have traveled on the fully automated trip that has no human pilot so far. The full flight experience lasts just 11 minutes.

Despite her cohosts trying to calm her down and tell her that she was making the right decision, King wasn't having any part of it. At one point she even said that she doesn't even have a passion for space and never wanted to be a part of this flight in the first place.

"All these people, [going to space] this has been their dream. This was never my dream. It was never my dream and someone said, 'Well, maybe you need to have better dreams," King continued.

"I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time."

OPRAH'S FAULT?

The awkward and rather concerning interview continued on before Gayle revealed that Oprah was the main person pushing her (or maybe coercing her?) to do the space flight.

I know that Gayle and Oprah have been longtime friends but something tells me that if my buddy was so over the top about me partaking in something so dangerous that maybe I would tell them that they should go ahead and try it out first. Hey, TMZ - why don't you find Oprah and ask her why she's so determined for Gayle to be sent to space?

Hopefully no one has informed King about the two astronauts that were expected to be in space for a week last June and are STILL UP THERE over 9 months later after multiple issues with various rescue spacecrafts.

With such a limited number of seats onboard the craft and plenty of people who would love to be in her position, maybe Gayle should trade off with someone who is actually going to enjoy the experience and not close their eyes the entire time.