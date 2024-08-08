Elon Musk May Have To Rescue Astronauts From Space

Having already saved free speech by acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk may soon be saving lives as well.

The latest issue revolves around the fact that two American astronauts have been stranded on the International Space Station since June on what was supposed to be an easy, eight-day mission.

However, after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered a number of potentially catastrophic failures, both Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have had to remain in orbit for over 60 days now.

Despite NASA having an over $20-plus billion budget this year, and Boeing proving that they not only don't know how to make safe airlines, but apparently spacecraft either, both organizations aren't currently equipped to bring the two astronauts back to Earth and may need some outside help, officials said during a press conference yesterday.

So who may they have to rely on?

Elon Musk and his SpaceX Crew Dragon flight, which you just KNOW is making the Elon haters go absolutely berserk.

BOEING'S SPACECRAFT HAS STRANDED TWO ASTRONAUTS

Despite both NASA and Boeing initially saying that they believed the Starliner craft would be able to be fixed, recent data has made them hesitant as they are now unsure if they can guarantee the astronaut's safety. As a result, NASA's Program Manager Steve Stich has told SpaceX to "lay out a plan," regarding the rescue mission.

"Butch and Suni are ready to support, and they trust the ground teams. They're ready to support whatever we need to do," a NASA official told reporters. "They are great crew members, great astronauts."

You just know that Elon is loving this moment where he might get the chance to prove the doubters wrong as they continue to lose it over anything and everything he does.

NASA expects to have a rescue plan laid out by mid-August and should they decide to go with Musk's SpaceX craft, the astronauts could be home in September if all goes according to plan.