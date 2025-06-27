Jeff Bezos Couldn't Stop The Rain From Ruining First Night Of Wedding Weekend

You can have all the money in the world, but you still can't control the weather. (Not yet, at least).

Jeff Bezos and his soon-to-be wife, Lauren Sánchez, found that out first hand on Thursday night after their $40+ million wedding weekend's welcoming party faced heavy thunderstorms that sent their A-list celebs scrambling for cover!

BEZOS' WEDDING BUMMER

Torrential downpours, lightning and strong winds soaked the likes of Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady and plenty more as the guests were seen running from Venice's Madonna dell'Orto cloisters (oh, fancy!) into the couple's wedding pre-party for what was the start of a three-day extravaganza.

The weather ended up becoming so bad, however, that the party ended 45 minutes early as the world's richest and most popular had to sprint back to their water taxis, which were even soaked inside, as Kylie Jenner shared with the world via her Instagram story.

Other celebs, like singer Ellie Goulding, were seen standing in the rain "patiently" waiting for their boat in the water taxi line.

Call me jealous or spiteful, but I think there's something oddly satisfying about seeing some of the biggest names in the world having to wait in the rain like the rest of us did in high school for our parents to pick us up from the movies. (I'd still take a Jeff Bezos wedding invite in a heartbeat though, of course).

WEDDING WASHOUT?

Fortunately for Bezos and Sanchez, who are already legally married according to Page Six, the weather for the rest of the weekend looks hot and sunny.

According to Reuters and E!, the Amazon founder and his TV personality wife are expected to spend anywhere from $46 to $56 million with over 200 guests slated to attend, including Bill Gates and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

One person that won't be there? Katy Perry, who recently split with actor Orlando Bloom. The newly single The Lord of the Rings actor Bloom, however, has been in Venice all week because there's no way he was going to miss what is being dubbed "The Wedding of the Century."