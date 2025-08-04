Sydney Sweeney Heckled By Woke Loser, Accused Of Racism: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney is refusing to bend the knee to the woke mob.

Sydney Sweeney caught some completely unnecessary flak Sunday while attending a film premiere.

Sweeney continues to be public enemy number one for the woke outrage mob after appearing in an American Eagle ad campaign.

Things hit a new level when it was revealed that she was a registered Republican voter in the state of Florida. Apparently, the far-left and clowns on social media still want to ruin lives over what they think are thought crimes.

Others are holding the line. AE refused to apologize, President Donald Trump threw his support behind Sweeney and many are rallying behind her. It's a sign the good guys are winning, but that hasn't stopped everyone from acting like a fool.

Sydney Sweeney heckled at film premiere.

Sweeney attended the premiere of "Americana" on Sunday in Hollywood, according to TMZ, and someone tried to ruin her big night with a dumbass comment.

While Sweeney entered the premiere flanked by what appeared to be security holding her hand, you could hear someone in a video shared by TMZ shout, "What about the ad? That it's being racist?"

Fortunately, Sweeney didn't seem fazed at all, and TMZ reported she faced no further questions about the American Eagle campaign once inside the event.

You can watch the video below.

It doesn't need to be said because it's obvious, but I'll say it anyway. Total moronic behavior from the woman who shouted that comment.

There's nothing racist about the American Eagle ad campaign. It's an ad about an attractive Hollywood star promoting an apparel company.

How is this hard for people to understand? If the woman featured was an obese non-binary person would anyone on the fringe left be complaining?

No, the ad would be celebrated for being inclusive. Of course, the rest of America would have hated it. Yet, when it's Sydney Sweeney being featured, it's somehow the biggest scandal in the civilized world.

Make that make sense.

Wokeness is in its dying moments, and it's lashing out to draw any blood it can find. Don't let the losers win. Hold the line and advance at any cost.