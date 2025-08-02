Sydney Sweeney’s Alleged Party Affiliation Leaks, But We Already Know The Answer

I don't know who Sydney Sweeney voted for last fall. The internet claims to have dug up her voter registration this week – weirdos – and it says she's a registered Republican. Spoiler alert!

Honestly? That's probably true. I'm just going off what my gut says, and my gut says she's a Republican. At the very least, it tells me she's not an unhinged liberal with 14 booster shots and a "my body, my rights" shirt tucked away in her closet.

But do you know why I also think she leans right? Hell, why everyone assumes that she does after this week? Because she's a hot, seemingly normal, blonde chick with big boobs and no political opinion.

She's a hot girl who isn't crazy. That's how I know she's not a Democrat. Again, the internet claims to have figured it out on their own, but I already know. We all do, deep down.

And isn't that telling?

Sydney Sweeney is certainly a Republican now

First off – do you know who stalks people to see who they voted for? Democrats. Liberals. Lunatic lefties. That's weird. You guys are weird.

But it does appear that Sydney Sweeney A) lives in Florida (smart), and is B)a registered Republican (again, smart) as of last summer. Doesn't mean she's a Trumper. But she's not a lunatic. Again, we already knew that.

None of it is, frankly, surprising. The second we all saw Sydney Sweeney don those blue jeans for American Eagle earlier this week, we knew. We all knew. And if she wasn't a Republican before then, she certainly is now.

And that's because the left has lost their freaking minds over … an American Eagle ad for JEANS. Do you see why that insufferable party has approval numbers in the TEENS right now? Because of this, right here. Because they saw a hot blonde chick with big boobs and said it was Nazi propaganda.

Do they understand how insane they sound? I mean, what are we doing here? It's why they got absolutely destroyed in last year's election. JD Vance said it earlier this week, and he's 100% right.

The fact that a hot blonde chick with big boobs has become an ENEMY in the eyes of Democrats tells you everything you need to know. And it's exactly why Republicans are in the driver's seat right now.

Because the Gen-Z males have already swung heavily to the right because of stuff like this, and the Gen-Z females ain't far behind.

Young people are sick of this crap. Do you realize how hard it was for the Democrats to lose the young vote? They've had that under lock and key for decades now. Decades. Believe me, I was in college during the Obama years. I know. God, do I know.

But they're all on the right side now, and it's because of nonsense like this. Hot women have somehow become the symbol of the Republican Party, and – perhaps more importantly – the face of the anti-Democrat movement.

If you're a hot chick, you're a conservative. If you're a hot chick with an American flag in your yard, you probably voted for Trump last year.

And, if you're a hot chick with an American flag in your yard wearing … blue jeans … you are apparently a Nazi. That's the Democrats' strategy in a nutshell. This is what they've done. This is what they've created.

It's a wild card to play by the Libs, but one that I very much appreciate.

Sometimes – most of the time – you just have to let them get in their own way.

Thank God for boobs and blue jeans.