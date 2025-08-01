American Eagle Gives Woke Losers Massive Middle Finger Over Sydney Sweeney Outrage

American Eagle is refusing to bend the knee to the woke mob.

The popular apparel company has been facing the wrath of idiots and woke losers after releasing an ad campaign starring Sydney Sweeney.

The problem? Sweeney made a dad joke about genes and jeans. Another reason is almost certainly because Sweeney represents everything people who need to touch grass hate:

Attractive, blonde, blue eyes and has a girl-next-door vibe.

A lethal combination.

American Eagle doesn't surrender to the woke mob.

Many have been waiting to see how American Eagle would respond to the outrage. Would it bend the knee or refuse to back down?

We now have the answer, and it's a great outcome. American Eagle released a statement making it clear the company stands by Sweeney and the ad campaign.

The statement reads as follows:

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

You can see the full statement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People rushed to the comments to show their support for AE refusing to back down, which is 100 percent the correct call:

Been rockin with AE since high school and..STILL WILL

The liberal tears are filling my cup nicely thank you AE

Don’t cater to the woke - keep making great denim AE

Never bought AE but now I'm a customer

Kudos to yall for sticking to your guns!!

Making me want to buy a pair of @americaneagle jeans!👖

Ignore the woke mob.

The fact that people nowadays are triggered by literally EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE😮😂

Ignore the negativity. Brilliant ad.

Will continue to give you guys business 💙💙

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That's the sound of the snowflakes screaming that AE wouldn't surrender and apologize.

AE holding the line is proof that the days of wokeness aren't just dying. They're on life support. That's a huge win for America and the common man.

Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle have nothing to apologize for because they didn't do anything wrong. The pair cooked up a viral ad that accomplished its objectives. Refusing to give the mob what it wants is the cherry on top. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.