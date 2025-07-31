War Hero Crushes Woke Sydney Sweeney Outrage With Legendary Hostage Rescue Photo

Christian Craighead lead one of the most famous hostage rescue missions in modern history.

Christian Craighead might have the best response so far to the woke targeting of Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney - a star here at OutKick - is officially public enemy number one for the worst elements of society for one simple reason:

She had the audacity to star in a solid ad campaign for American Eagle.

I guess the wokes won't let society have nice things like a blonde woman in commercials. Fortunately, we've been holding the line. We will not be defeated.

Christian Craighead drops gold reaction to Sydney Sweeney outrage.

Well, buckle up because we've found the cherry on top, and it comes courtesy of former SAS operator Christian Craighead.

He posted a photo of himself during the January 2019 Nairobi DusitD2 complex terrorist attack in Kenya. He dropped a photo of himself during rescue operations in full kit while wearing the now-famous outfit of blue jeans and a long-sleeve button up. The photo states, "It's all about good jeans." - a direct play on Sweeney's ad.

"As it’s a thing right now, here’s an image we’ve all seen before of good jeans at work," the former 22 SAS operator wrote Thursday on Instagram.

On the surface, this photo might not mean much, but the history behind it is nothing short of incredible. Craighead was in-country in Kenya when the horrific terrorist attack started to unfold in Nairobi.

Instead of letting the locals handle the situation and likely get crushed by the terrorists responsible, the elite 22 SAS operator threw on his gear and went to work.

He didn't even bother wasting time putting on an actual military combat fatigues. Craighead threw on his plate carrier, grabbed his suppressed rifle, strapped on his side arm and went to work.

The exact extent of Craighead's heroics remain secret thanks to the British. Nobody knows for sure how many people he saved or how many terrorists he killed. It's believed the number of total saved is in the hundreds, but Craighead has never confirmed it. Instead, he generally sidesteps direct questions, due to restrictions from the British government.

The terrorists definitely expected to meet some resistance. They damn sure didn't expect a Tier One operator to be close behind them ready to unleash some hate and justice.

Hopefully, the British finally declassify all the details of what he did on that fateful day more than six years ago, and yes, he did it while wearing blue jeans.

He also clearly has a sense of humor about it. That's obvious from the fact he tied it to the Sydney Sweeney campaign. Sweeney's campaign might sell jeans to women. Craighead's might be a good idea for patriotic dudes.

Well played, Christian. Very well played. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.